The Yorktown Patriots and Wakefield Warriors took big steps toward winning a Liberty District football championships this fall with road victories the night of Oct. 15.
Yorktown (5-3, 4-0) defeated the Marshall Statesmen, 42-14, and Wakefield (4-3, 3-0) downed the winless Langley Saxons, 24-13.
Wakefield and Yorktown are tied for first in the win column and play Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. on the Warriors’ home field in a big all-Arlington clash.
The Washington-Liberty Generals (1-5, 1-2) and Bishop O’Connell Knights (3-3, 0-1) are in action Saturday afternoon, Oct. 16.
(Check back later for details on all of those games.)
