So much was in place for the Madison Warhawks to make a strong challenge to repeat as the Class 6 boys high-school state lacrosse champions this spring.
Many key players returned, a tough schedule was set up to help the team improve, and the commitment and dedication existed to finish on top again, according to team members. Then the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak, causing so much disappointment throughout the team.
The Warhawks went 2-1 in scrimmage matches, with the loss coming against Chantilly with multiple top Madison players not participating for various reasons. Madison's first two official matches were supposed to be against highly-regarded Robinson and Paul VI, but they didn't occur.
"With eight returning starters we had the potential to be as good or better than last season," Madison coach Aaron Solomon said. "We peaked late last season, and we were confident that play would have carried over into this season. The players were dedicated to defending their state title." Madison finished 20-2 last year, finishing 3-0 in the state playoffs, winning its final 12 matches.
"Our team chemistry was great this season already, our offense was loaded, we dominated faceoffs, our defense was all back and we had a tough schedule to make us better," Solomon said. "Our first two matches would have given us a great test right there. The players were so looking forward to those."
Madison's 35-player roster included 16 seniors, 15 juniors, three sophomores and a freshman. Seven players were committed to play lacrosse in college.
Those seven are senior defenseman Joey Jorgensen (Merrimack College), senior attack Mike Leone (Hampden-Sydney College), senior midfielder Josh Rhodes (Anderson University), senior attack Timmy Palmer (Belmont Abbey College), junior midfielder Brendan Wyka (Merrimack), senior defenseman Lucas Kohler (Elizabethtown College) and senior attack Pat Ruffolo (Howard Community College).
Ruffolo and Leone were all-state and all-region players last season. Jorgensen was all-region. Wyka, Rhodes and juniors Zach Hanzlik, Cole DeFreitas, Sam Nunez and Arjun Sahni were all-district. Junior goalie Charles Hassett also returned along with sophomore midfielder Wolfram Gottschalk and senior defender Nicholas Willey.
Other seniors were Evan Chaput, Casey Joseph, Nero Schrader, Nima Tuberson, Daniel Cardany, Chase Browning, Matthew Hetherington, Thomas Hetherington and Aidan O'Connell.
"In my opinion we had the best attack line in all public schools," Solomon said.
Solomon said DeFreitas was one of the top faceoff specialists in the area. Madison's defense allowed fewer than seven goals per outing in 2019.
The coach thought the Madison offense could have bettered last spring's average of scoring 11 goals per match.
