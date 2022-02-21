The second-seeded Madison Warhawks (18-5) lost to the top-seeded South Lakes Seahawks, 56-48, Feb. 18 in the championship game of the Concorde District boys basketball tournament.
The loss to South Lakes was its second in a week. Madison defeated the Seahawks earlier in the regular season. Its only two district losses were to South Lakes.
In the district final, South Lakes led 27-19 at halftime and was ahead the rest of the way, with Madison drawing as close as 46-41 with 2:40 to play on a three-point from Will Giery.
Andrew Gorkowski scored 13 to lead Madison with Jack Kaminski added 11 off the bench.
The Warhawks were 6 of 21 on three-pointers.
Madison was 1-1 in the tournament, defeating Westfield, 62-43, in the semifinals behind seven three-pointers from Giery, who scored 23 points. He did not attempt a two-point field goal, scoring his other two points on free throws. Madison made 12 three-pointers.
“We played really, really good defense, we rebounded well and we moved the ball well and shot the ball well,” Madison coach Kevin Roller said about the Westfield game. “We put in some plays to counter what teams used to see from us.”
Madison broke open a close game, outscoring Westfield, 20-5, in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Point guard Bo Kuhblank had nine points for Madison, Colin Sullender had eight points and made two threes, Gorkowski had five points and five assists, and Aidan Faulkner made a three-pointer and had three blocked shots with two steals and scored nine.
“Shooting the three is what we do,” Roller said. “Our players are good-decision makers about that. They understand the difference between gunning and taking good open three-point shots.”
The Warhawks also finished second in the 2019-20 district tournament. The competition was not held last season because of COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.