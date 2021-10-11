In the big all-Vienna high-school football rivalry game Friday night, Oct. 8, the host Madison Warhawks (5-1, 1-0) continued their dominant play with a 46-0 rout over the Oakton Cougars (4-2, 0-1) in Concorde District action.
Madison jumped ahead early and cruised to the victory. The loss was the second straight for Oakton.
With the victory, Madison earned the annual Vienna Inn trophy, going to the team that wins the neigborhood clash.
Madison lost its opening game of the season and has won five in a row since, all by lopsided scores. The Warhawks averaged 43.4 points per game in those victories and have three shutouts in their last four contests.
In the win over Oakton, senior runningback Alex Jreige led the way on offense. He rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and added a two-point conversion run. Quarterback Connor Barry ran for 41 yards and two TDs and was 4 of 10 passing for 73 yards.
Daniel Kohls caught a 23-yard scoring pass from Mac Lewis and Connor Sevy kicked a 24-yard field goal and four extra points.
Madison gained 310 total yards and Oakton just 88.
Oakton quarterback Nick Toole was 21 of 35 passing for 129 yards. Noah Toole, Shane Rossini and Teddy Gayton caught multiple passes.
On defense for Madison, Travis Allen had eight assists; Kevin Chadwick had six tackles (one for a loss); Jack Green and Michael Delgado each had seven assists; with Jamin Moore, Ryan Salvosa and Austin Wysocki involved in multiple tackles.
* The McLean Highlanders (1-6, 0-3) lost on the road to the host Wakefield Warriors, 29-16, in a Liberty District game Oct. 8, scoring the final 16 points, all coming in the fourth quarter.
Nich Halteh caught touchdown passes of 60 and eight yards from Charlie Samburg, who threw a two-point conversion pass to Will Walby and Jahi Jemison ran for a conversion.
Samburg was 8 of 17 passing for 122 yards and starter Manoli Karageorges was 7 of 8 for 63 yards in the air before he left with an injury. Halteh had eight catches for 126 yards, Jayden Vargas had three catches and Max Geduldig two.
Kaelan Ferris ran for 50 yards and Jemison for 28.
Halteh gained 214 all-purpose yards in the loss, giving him 1,277 for the season.
On defense for McLean, Jacob King made eight tackles with a sack; Wyatt Johnson had six tackles; Daniel Benitez five; and Vargas, Joel Martin and Adam Lingeman four each.
* The winless Langley Saxons (0-6, 0-2) scored most of their points late during a 38-22 Liberty District road loss to the Washington-Liberty Generals on Oct. 8.
For Langley, which trailed 31-6 at halftime, Daren Mosleh rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown, Remhi Chaudhry added 21 yards rushing and a TD, Zach Cash ran for 45 and Connor Campbell for 18.
Michael Iakovlev was 9 of 18 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown pass to Mosleh (two catches, 23 yards). Tyler Gardiner had five catches for 73 yards, Colin Affleck had four catches for 27 yards and Cash one for 13. Mosleh was 3 of 6 passing for 23 yards.
The Saxons, who recorded a safety in the loss, were hurt by three turnovers.
* In an Oct. 8 private-school contest, the Potomac School Panthers (2-3) scored first and last in a 41-13 road loss to the Paul VI Catholic Panthers.
Potomac School took a 6-0 lead on a first-quarter touchdown run by Marcel Gaskins (81 yards rushing), then scored the game’s final TD on a 16-yard scoring pass from Drew Turner to Malik Shelton.
Paul VI (5-1) scored the 41 points between those bookend touchdowns.
Turner completed 2 of 8 passes for 46 yards, with Devin Dunn having the other catch. Turner ran for 43 yards and Andrew Lay for 28.
On defense for Potomac School, Marcus Burrell had an interception and three tackles. Anwar Karim made six tackles (2.5 for losses, eight assists); Hudson La Force (six assists), Will Edens (six assists) and Kevin Check (six assists) all had four tackles each; Max Revis had three assists and 1.5 tackles; and Luke O’Reilly made 2.5 tackles.
* The Flint Hill Huskies remained winless at 0-6 with a 17-14 home loss to the St. James Saints on Oct. 9 in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference game. The Huskies, who led 14-0 in the first quarter, fell to 0-2 in league play.
St. James tied the game at 14 by halftime and won on the strength of a third-quarter field goal with 9:39 left in the period.
Flint Hill had multiple possessions in the fourth period, but couldn’t mount a scoring threat. Flint Hill missed a second-half field goal.
Andrew King scored Flint Hill’s two touchdowns and Dylan Logue kicked the extra points. King caught three passes for 145 yards. On defense he had two solo tackles and broke up two passes.
Elijah Harris had a long kickoff return for Flint Hill and had an interception with a 30-yard return. Bryce Stewart had an interception for Flint Hill.
The three-point decision was the closest for Flint Hill this season.
“Collectively, that is the best game we have played so far by far,” said first-year Flint Hill coach Kirk Peterson, the team’s fourth head coach in as many seasons. “Step by step we are getting closer. We are trending the right way. We still need to eliminate turnovers. We can’t overcome those, and we need to sustain drives. Our defense is playing better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.