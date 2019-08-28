The challenge facing the Madison Warhawks this season is having numerous new starters in key positions, as graduation took many from last fall’s 10-3 high-school football team that finished second in the 6D North Region.
“We have a lot of new faces in starting positions and a tough schedule, and that will be a challenge,” Madison coach Justin Counts said. “But we expect to be competitive, learn and improve as the season goes on.”
Madison opens its season on the road Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in a neighborhood clash against the Marshall Statesmen.
“We have talent and the pieces,” Counts said. “Some of them just haven’t played a lot of varsity football.”
One key returner for Madison is senior quarterback Ry Yates, who played a lot last season. The 6-foot-4 Yates is a dual threat as a strong runner and passer.
Offensive linemen back are Nick Adelberg and Jack Barrett.
Alex Jreige returners as one of the Warhawks’ top running backs. Brendan Wyka is a slot back.
Receivers are Cole Remy, Colin Tuft, Fletcher Davis and Joey Jorgensen. Sammy Sarantis is a tight end.
On defense, Wyka plays in the secondary, Remy and Jreige are linebackers along with Anise Jreige and Nero Schrader, and Sarantis is an end.
Wyka is the place-kicker.
NOTES: Eight of Madison’s 10 regular-season opponents this fall were playoff teams last season. Six of those eight either won district championships or finished second. . . . Of the Warhawks’ three losses last season, two came against the Westfield Bulldogs in close decisions. The second defeat was in the region championship game. Madison finished second to Westfield in the Concorde District last fall.
SCHEDULE: Friday, Aug. 30 at Marshall, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 6 vs. Stone Bridge, 7; Friday, Sept. 13 vs. South Lakes, 7; Friday, Sept. 20 at South County, 7; Friday, Sept. 27 at Robinson, 7; Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Falls Church, 7; Friday, Oct. 11 at Westfield, 7; Friday, Oct. 18 vs. Chantilly, 7; Friday, Nov. 1 vs. Oakton, 7; Friday, Nov. 8 at Centreville, 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.