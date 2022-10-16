The Potomac School Panthers and Madison Warhawks won key football games this past weekend to remain in first place in their respective leagues.
Potomac School (4-1, 1-0) defeated the host Flint Hill Huskies, 33-13, in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference high-school game. Flint Hill (3-3, 2-1) had its three-game winning streak snapped.
After losing its first three games of the season, Madison (4-3, 2-0) has responded by bouncing back to win four games in a row.
The biggest of the four victories was Oct. 14, when the Warhawks rallied from a 10-7 halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Centreville Wildcats, 21-18, in a Concorde District showdown for first place.
In other Oct. 14 Liberty District football games involving local teams, the visiting Langley Saxons (4-3, 2-1) routed the winless Wakefield Warriors, 62-6, and the Marshall Statesmen (1-6, 1-2) lost to the Yorktown Patriots, 35-0.
In another Concorde District clash, the Oakton Cougars (2-5, 0-2) lost their fifth in a row, getting blown out by the host Westfield Bulldogs, 48-14, Oct. 14.
Check back later for more details in the games.
