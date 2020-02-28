The season ended for the Madison Warhawks (17-8) in boys basketball with a 42-31 defensive-oriented and physical road loss to the Centreville Wildcats on Feb. 27 in a semifinal game of the 6D North Region tournament.
Madison, the 2017 region champion and runner-up in 2018, finished 1-1 in region play this winter, knocking off host South Lakes, 65-61, in the first round.
The low-scoring high-school semifinal game was close throughout, as each team struggled against strong defensive play. It was the third meeting between the teams in short stretch.
“When teams play three times in a short period, they become very familiar with each other very quickly and know what the other is going to do on offense. There are no surprises,” Madison coach Kevin Roller said. “Both teams played exceptional defense. We couldn’t link things together and had difficultly creating easy offense, and we missed some good looks.”
Uncharacteristically, Madison shot poorly from the foul line – 2 of 9.
Logan Spafford had 13 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists for Madison. Bo Kuhblank scored seven, Harrison Patel five and center Soren Almquist four. Almquist, who will play at Hood College in Frederick, Md., spent eight minutes on the bench in foul trouble in the first half.
In the win over South Lakes, Madison jumped to an 11-0 lead and never trailed. Madison was ahead 38-26 at halftime.
Madison shot 55 percent from the field and survived 10 South Lakes three-pointers and missing nine fourth-quarter foul shots.
Almquist had a big double-double with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Spafford scored 13 points and Kuhblank 12.
NOTE: Madison’s overall region-tournament dating back to 2017 is 8-2.
