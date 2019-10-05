While a two-game winning streak ended for the McLean Highlanders (3-2) on Oct. 4, the Madison Warhawks (4-2) won for the second straight week on the same date in high-school football action.
McLean lost to the host Mount Vernon Majors, 45-12, in a non-district clash and Madison blanked the visiting and previously undefeated Falls Church Jaguars (4-1) by a 29-0 score in another non-league contest.
For McLean in the loss, the Highlanders trailed 38-8 at halftime. Ryan Jessar rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown for McLean, Matt Duval caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Bijan Soltani and had two catches for 32 yards. Jessar also had two catches. Billy Ludwick had 54 yards in kick returns and Tio Graybill had 50.
On defense for McLean, Alec Butler made eight tackles and Max Wohlschlegel five.
For Madison, quarterback Ry Yates threw for a touchdown and ran for another to lead the way. Brendan Wyka caught a touchdown pass.
Check back later for more details.
* In other Oct. 4 games involving teams in the Sun Gazette Coverage areas, also non-district, the Marshall Statesmen (3-2) handed the visiting and winless Herndon Hornets a 34-0 loss and the Oakton Cougars (2-4) fell to the visiting Lake Braddock Bruins, 40-12.
For Marshall, quarterback Patrick Margiotta passed for 195 yards and a touchdown, Matt Shutello ran for 65 yards and a TD, Austin Campbell rushed for 36 yards and two scores, and Margiotta had a rushing TD and 30 yards on the ground. Duane Stewart had 26 yards rushing.
Luke Plawin had six catches for 70 yards, Ryan Dieudonne four for 60 and Thomas Burke two for 75 and a touchdown.
The shutout was Marshall's first this season.
In Oakton's loss, the Cougars trailed 33-3 at halftime. Oakton had two turnovers and only 143 total yards.
* In Oct. 5 private-school games, the Flint Hill Huskies (3-2, 2-0) and Potomac School Panthers (2-3, 1-0) won big on their home fields in Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference games to snap two-game losing streaks.
Flint Hill blanked Sidwell Friends, 62-0, and Potomac School downed winless St. James, 48-27, outscoring the Saints, 21-0, in the second half. The score was tied at 27 at the break.
For Potomac School, Marcel Gaskins had three second-half touchdown runs. The Panthers running and passing from J.T. Tyson led the team's attack and the defense limited St. James to little yards in the final two quarters. Check back later for more details.
Flint Hill dominated right from the start, leading 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and was ahead, 49-0 at halftime. Justice Ellison had scoring runs of 50, 14 and four yards in the first half, Bryson Robertson scored touchdowns on runs of 17 and 12 yards in the first half, and Jaylin Hertz scored on a one-yard run. Hertz had 56 yards rushing in the first half, Ellison 53 and Robertson 46. Ellison had two catches for 22 yards and Alex Ballinger was 4 of 5 passing for 74 yards. Ellison also had more than 50 yards in first-half punt returns
Sidwell Friends had just 46 total yards in the first half and three first downs.
* The Langley Saxons (1-4) had a bye and did not play Oct. 4 or 5.
