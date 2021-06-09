It was a championship game, so the Madison Warhawks didn’t really need any extra motivation when they hosted the Chantilly Chargers in the finals of the Concorde District baseball tournament.
But just in case, the Warhawks were provided added incentive from memories of a 5-4 loss against Chantilly just a few days earlier, and some subsequent social-media chatter that followed that high-school game. The defeat was the first this season for Madison.
In the district final, Madison got its revenge, winning 5-2 to up its record to 13-1. Senior shortstop James Triantos led Madison with a long and towering second-inning, three-run homer (his 10th this season) to left field and made some good defensive plays. The blast gave Madison a 5-0 lead.
“We were big-time motivated, we were ready to go, we responded on the field and we played a complete game,” Triantos said. “Everybody pushed up everybody else on this team. This team has so much potential.”
Madison had six hits, with catcher Colin Tuft having two, left fielder Bannon Brazell (two stolen bases) a two-run, first-inning double, Tyler Schoeberlein doubled and Bryce Eldridge singled.
On the mound, right-hander Ramsey Collins started and got the win in five innings. He allowed three hits and two unearned runs, struck out five with one walk, and retired the final six batters he faced. Eldridge worked the final two frames in relief with three Ks and gave up two hits.
“Winning in this district is really not easy because all of the teams are so tough,” Madison coach Mark Gjormand said. “It has to be the best district in the state. That loss humbled us, and we responded and played well. We have won some tough games in this district.”
The Concorde tournament title was Madison’s second since moving into the league a few seasons ago. The Warhawks won 13 Liberty District Tournament titles, including five in a row at one point, under Gjormand before moving to the Concorde.
Madison was 2-0 in this year’s tournament, defeating Westfield, in the semifinals, 9-4, two days earlier at Madison. See a story about that win at https://sungazette.news.
