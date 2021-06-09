Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.