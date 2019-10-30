With a new head coach this fall, a season that began with some uncertainty has become a championship campaign for the Madison Warhawks.
Top seed Madison (13-3) won the 2019 Concorde District girls field-hockey tournament with a 2-0 victory in the final over the second-seeded Westfield Bulldogs on Oct. 29. The win upped Madison’s winning streak to eight.
The Warhawks survived the Oakton Cougars, 2-1, in overtime in the semifinals of the high-school competition after a first-round bye.
“I knew we had a very athletic group and they work really hard as a team,” said Madison coach Carrie Holman, who was the Warhawks’ junior-varsity coach the past five seasons, so she knew the players’ skills and abilities very well.
Holman said her team played some perennially tough opponents in early-season matches, losing those in a shootout after still being tied after overtime.
“We learned from those games and those losses made us better. After that, our players gained a lot of confidence, giving them big hopes, and they set some goals,” Holman said.
One goal was winning a district-tourney championship, the team’s first since being the Liberty District champion in 2004.
In the district-tournament win over Oakton, Sydney Olechna and Jordan Ramsey scored goals. Jenny Karl and Lacey Rousseau had assists. Ramsey’s game winner came off a penalty corner.
“We didn’t play our best against Oakton. They came out very strong against us,” Holman said.
In the final against Westfield, Tess Satterfield and Bella Bollini had the goals, both in the second half. Bollini and Satterfield also had the assists.
“It was a back-and-forth game. Both teams had scoring chances, but our defense and goalie locked them down,” Holman said. “Our players were really pumped because they wanted this championship.”
Madison goalie Gabby Bollini made seven saves. Karl made two big defensive saves in the district final.
In 2017, Madison lost to Westfield in the finals of both the district and 6D North Region tournaments.
Midfielder Virginia Miller leads Madison with 12 goals. Another leading scorer is Olechna with nine goals and she has several assists.
Rousseau has two goals and controls center of the field.
Defenders Carly Williams and Megan Wilkinson are other top Madison players.
Madison’s next goal is to earn a state-tournament berth. To do that, the Warhawks need to finish first or second in the region tournament.
