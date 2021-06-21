The Dominion Hills Warriors kicked off their first swimming meet in more than a year against Hollin Meadows the morning of June 19 with big success.
The Warriors dominated the Northern Virginia Swimming League Division 8 meet with a 248-166 victory.
Some notable girls performances for Dominion Hills came from Emma Deering. She won the age 15-18 backstroke in 33.10 seconds.
Other girls who won for Dominion Hills were Lauren Fatouros, Caris Schwarz, Louise Ax, Eliza Woodward, Lily Woodward, Emily Larsen, Eleanor Odderstol, Heili Shattuck, Emma Eeering, Caris Schwarz and Sarah Newman.
On the boys side, Alex Munoz led the way, winning the age 15-18 butterfly in 30.58. Munoz also won the freestyle at that age in 27.40.
Other winning boys for the Warriors were Beckett Langsdale, Asher Langsdale, Cooper McComis, Thomas Brys, Cooper McComis, Gavin Simpson, Asher Langsdale, Thomas Brys, Henry Smith and Rylan Youngdahl.
“I thought it was a great first meet, especially after a year off from COVID,” Dominion Hills coach Caitlan Rotchford said.
As for the remainder of the season, Rotchford said we're “kinda heading into the season blind.”
The Warriors are next in action at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at Sully Station (0-1) in Centreville.
