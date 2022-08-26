What is more impressive: The Washington Golf & Country Club diving team’s long two-decade championship streak, or the squad’s increasingly wider margins of victories?
Each has reached the “unbelievable” stage.
Washington Golf recently won its 24th straight Country Club Swimming and Diving Association diving title this summer and compiled a dominating 6-0 dual-match record.
At the two-day championship meet, Washington Golf amassed 169 points, with the runner-up Manor Country Club team a distant second with 82.
“We had an enormous team [more than 100 divers] and we won the championship by the largest margin in recent memory,” said Washington Golf coach Amy Kress, who has led the team to all 24 titles.
The team’s six dual-match scores were 71-17 over Congressional Country Club, 63-27 over Kenwood Country Club, 65-17 against Bethesda Country Club, 39-14 over Chevy Chase Country Club, 69-21 against Arlington rival Army Navy Country Club, and 58-31 over Manor.
At the championship meet, Washington Golf divers won five of the 10 age-group divisions.
The division winners were Clare Tierney (8-under girls, 82.7), Lucas Bindseil (8-under boys, 83.2), Harper Reardon (10-under girls, 113), Landon Peduzzi (12-under boys, 143.2) and Catherine Ayers (14-under girls, 193.7).
Finishing second for the team were Lexi Cranford (8-under girls), Clive Gay (12-under boys) and Harper Thornett (18-under boys).
Third were William Buck (13-under boys), Trevi Grace Ricks (12-under girls), Kate Normile (14-under girls) and Kyle Peterson (14-under boys). Finishing fourth were Emma Seymour (10-under girls), Leah Close (12-under girls) and T.J. Reardon (14-under boys). Fifth was Olivia Hays (8-under girls).
Other top-10 finishers from Washington Golf were Elice Lebedev and Garrett Peterson in sixth and Brady Well and Renna Bakke in seventh.
During the season Tierney set a team- and pool-record for scoring in 8-under girls, and Thornett did the same in 15-18 boys. The record Tierney broke had stood since 1991.
Graduating senior divers who participated for Washington Golf this summer were Thornett, Avery Nassetta, Pamela Grace von Seelen and Merrick Carey.
Nassetta is playing women’s soccer at The College of Charleston, Carey will play lacrosse at Dickinson College and Thornett will dive at the University of Tennessee.
Other divers for the team who scored points during the season were Emery Burns, Avery Seymour, Siena Ries, Nora Clare Coakley, Nola Grabowski, Bobby Busby, Ryan Lutz, Ginger McClure, Dylan Keith, Luke Fedorchak, Calvin Bruce, Mason Young, Lily Seymour, Fiona Michaels, Neve Johnson, Kaitlyn Kimmitt, Samuel Douglas and Taylor Reardon,
Also at the championship meet, Army Navy tied for third with 78 points and had two champions in Kylie Payne (18-under girls, 282.5) and Rayce Winn (18-under boys, 340.75).
Second was Avery Lehman (12-under girls). Fourth were Declan Stickles and Nathan Amberg and fifth were Rowan Wilson, Hope Kendrick and Russell Gibbs.
Other top-10 finishers for Army Navy were Delaney Asbra and Derek Amberg in sixth, Jake Mathis and Arisonna Winn in eighth and C.C. Jacobs in ninth.
