Just like that Energizer Bunny, there is a summer diving team in Arlington that just keeps going and going as far as winning league championships.
For the 23rd straight season (the 2020 campaign was not held), the Washington Golf & Country Club girls and boys diving team won the Country Club Swimming & Diving Association title. The squad captured its latest crown over a two-day competition, concluding at Chevy Chase Country Club in Maryland.
In addition to being the overall champion, Washington Golf finished with a perfect 5-0 dual-meet record. Its wins came against Chevy Chase, Congressional, Kenwood, Manor and Arlington rival Army Navy.
“All members of the championship squad earned valuable team points by placing in the top nine in their respective age groups,” said longtime Washington Golf coach Amy Kress, who also is the head coach of the Yorktown High School diving team.
Kress has coached the team to each of its championships, with the first in 1998. She began as head coach in 1996.
Having a lot of depth, as in past seasons, was again a big factor for Washington Golf’s success this summer.
Two of the top divers for Washington Golf were Michayla Eisenberg in the 13-14 girls age group and Harper Thornett at the 15-18 boys level. Each set new team records for scoring this season, and Eisenberg was a league individual champion.
Other individual champions were Landon Peduzzi (9-10 boys), Katherine Ayers (11-12 girls) and Kyle Peterson (11-12 boys).
Competing in the 13-14 boys age group, T.J. Reardon, age 12, finished third.
The 11-12 boys swept the competition for Washington Golf, led by winner Peterson and second-place Clive Gay.
Other top finishers for Washington Golf were:
8 and under girls: Clare Tierney (third) and Nola Grabowski (sixth).
8 and under boys: Graham Barber (fourth) and Brady Well (sixth).
9-10 girls: Lily Seymour (third) and Harper Reardon (fourth).
9-10 boys: Ryan Lutz (third).
11-12 girls: Trevi Grace Ricks (fifth).
13-14 girls: Olivia Hays (fifth).
13-14 boys: Reardon (third) and Dylan Keith (seventh).
15-18 girls: Elice Lebedev (third) and Avery Nassetta (fourth).
15-18 boys: Thornett (second), Daniel Green (fifth) and Joseph Tramonte (seventh).
Longtime team members Green and Tramonte graduated from the program at the end of this season. Green was a diver at Yorktown during the 2020-21 winter season.
NOTE: Eisenberg also dives for Division I Overlee of the Northern Virginia Swimming League. She won the intermediate girls division with a 204.55 total at the recent divisional championships.
