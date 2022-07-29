For more than a decade now, the Lightning have continued to strike gold when it comes to winning-league championships.
This summer, the Washington Golf & Country Club Lightning summer swimming team won the Country Club Swimming and Diving Association combined girls and boys title for the ninth straight time. The Lightning also finished the regular dual-meet season with a 4-0 record and won the A Division relay championships for an 11th straight season.
The team hasn’t lost a dual meet since 2013.
Three of the dual-meet victories were blowouts. The closest decision was a 276.5-209.5 win over Congressional, when the Lightning were without a number of key swimmers.
Another win was 301-185 over Arlington rival Army Navy Country Club.
The team won every event possible this summer.
Matt Wolff has been Washington Golf’s coach since 2012. He said the 2022 season went better than expected, attributing one of the reasons because the team, which has 270 members, remained together by holding various workouts and other events through COVID.
“We swam together and the team still did things together, and that makes a big difference,” Wolff said. “The Lightning family is back, and back in a big way.”
This was the league’s first full season of competition since the 2019 campaign. The overall season-ending championships were not held the past two seasons because of the pandemic.
At the A Divisional championships meet, Washington Golf amassed 346 points to win the combined team title, with Congressional second with 321 and Army Navy of Arlington third with 264.5.
The top senior swimmers for Washington Golf this season were Avery Nassetta, Cab Fooshe, Jack Carman, Hannah Bell, PG von Seelen, Palmer McTague, Rajan Bhargave, Helen Otteni and Sasha Fedorchak.
“The seniors were great,” Woff said.
There have been many other swimmers who have scored points for Washington Golf this summer. Some are Arya Bhargava, Cate Sheridan, Tyler Mixer, Avery Nutter, Joshua Friend, Fiona Michaels. Michael Steves, Mikey Maloney, Josie Gieseman, Ruby Carnahand, Madeleine Steves, Oliver Gooch, William Lepre, Phin Bon Salle, Beatrice Miler, Sarah Clayton Loper, Elle Rasmussen, Mclinley Nielsen, Emory Haynes, Gary Luongo, Heath Holley, Pamela Grace von Seelen, Charlotte Maloney, Claire Cocker, Lexi Cranford, Val Turner, Avery Krill, Nolan Hudson, Tommy Tramonte, Blake Luongo, Ryan Tramonte, Charlie Hartman, Reid Poston, Sabine Barbee, George Sunmer and Francesca Bon Salle.
Also, Will Waters, Lily Darcey, Maren Schwarz, Lucas Zidlicky, Hannah Dolan, Michael Maria, Langley Bolen, Emmett Cocker, Benjamin Bolen, Lila Waters, Grant Nielson and Ella Rae Beckner contributed during the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.