The Washington Golf and Country Club swimming team of Arlington won its sixth straight Country Club Swimming & Diving Association championship this summer, totaling 1,301.5 points at the two-day competition. The Army Navy Country Club team of Arlington was second with a 1,103.5 total, with the finals held on July 30 at Army Navy. The preliminary races were the day before.

For Washington Golf in the meet, a number of individuals set league and team records, including Josie Gieseman in the girls 14-under breaststroke (34.33). Kiera Gutierrez set a mark in the girls 12-under backstroke (32.64). Petie Nassetta set a record in the girls 15-18 backstroke (30.73).

The relay of Nassetta, Gieseman, Kate Loper and Madeleine Steves set a mark in the girls senior medley relay (59.65).

Double winners in the meet for Washington Golf were Steves, William Lepre and Thomas Outlaw. Single winners were Gutierrez, Gieseman, Phinn BonSalle and Charlotte Wilhite. The girls mixed-age relay of Steves, Gieseman, Arya Bhargava, Maren Schwarz and Charlotte Thomson won.

Other top three finishers for Washington Golf during the meet were Gieseman, BonSalle, Loper, Gutierrez, Nassetta, Bhargava, Michael Steves, Maren Schwarz, Mackie Repke, Lily Darcey, Charlie Moore, Maggie Klauder, Emory Haynes, Liam Thomson, Cate Barrett, Jack Carman and Mary Kathryn Zidlicky.

For Army Navy in the meet there were three double winners – Frederick Papadopoulos, Bruno Bruyere and McKinley Busen. Amelia Maclvor was a single winners.

Two winning relay teams were the girls 14-under medley and the boys 18-under freestyle.

Finishing second in individual races for the Army Navy team were Maclvor, Adam Fischer, Zack Foster, Jack Sutherland, Dominic Bruyere and Evelyn Meggesto. The girls 18-under free relay also was second as was the boys 14-under medley relay.

Placing third for Army Navy were Meggeto, Audrey Pickhard and Winn Shenandoah.

Army Navy had many other top-10 finishers in the meet.

The championship meet ended the summer season for Washington Golf and Army Navy.