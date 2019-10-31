Players in Houston, thousands of waterlogged fans at Nats Park and the larger fanbase watching across the region celebrated the 6-2 win over the Houston Astros late Wednesday that secured the Washington Nationals' first World Series title.

The team struggled through the first part of the season to become a wild card team in the post-season. They'd go on to win their first National League Championship and bring three World Series games to Washington, D.C. — a first since 1933.

On Wednesday, the Astros opened a 2-0 lead in the make-or-break final game in the World Series. The Nats got on the board in the seventh and kept climbing.

Pitcher Stephen Strasburg was named the World Series Most Valuable Player with wins in Games 2 and 6.