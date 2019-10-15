The Washington Nationals are going to the World Series.
The Nationals swept the Cardinals out of the NL Championship Series, clinching the first trip to the World Series in franchise history with an 7-4 victory on Tuesday night at Nationals Park.
The Nationals never trailed, not even for a pitch. They scored first in every game in this series and never lost the lead, never allowing a hint of doubt to creep back in the minds of this long-suffering fan base.
They overwhelmed the Cardinals, bullied them with their star rotation and punished each miscue relentlessly. On Tuesday night, they weren’t going to give the Cardinals a chance to get off the mat.
Patrick Corbin needed 10 pitches to strike out the side in the top of the first. The offense batted around and scored seven runs in the bottom of the first.
And then the party began at South Capitol Street, a sold-out crowd of 43,976 erupting as they counted down the final outs until they could call the Nationals the National League champions for the first time.
The World Series is coming to D.C. for the first time since 1933.
