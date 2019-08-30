The Loudoun South Little League will meet the Washington Nationals Saturday at Nationals Park.
Washington is recognizing Loudoun South for becoming the first Virginia team to reach the Little League World Series since 1994.
The Loudoun South players and coaches will visit with Nationals players and coaches before being honored with a special pregame recognition.
Loudoun South opened the Little League World Series by winning its first two games. They were eliminated Aug. 22 by eventual champion Louisiana.
