Vienna’s beloved Waters Field diamond will be in high demand come July, if a couple of summer baseball leagues are able to start play.
The new Northern Virginia Collegiate league is hoping to play many of its games at Waters, with an expected start date of July 2.
The Vienna Post 180 baseball team, playing an independent schedule this summer, would like to have home games at Waters as well. That replacement league is planning to start play soon after July 4, and will include six American Legion teams, along with Arlington Post 139, McLean Post 270 and Falls Church Post 130.
There is no official District 17 Legion baseball season this summer because Legion shut down on all levels nationalwide in rerspone to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the college and independent Legion leagues and would each prefer to use Waters for is week-long end-of-season tournaments. Those competitions could conflict during the first week of August.
Even Legion players from Arlington prefer to play at Waters, because that’s where the District 17 tournament has been held for years.
Waters reminds Post 139 players of the similar Qunicy Park baseball venue in Arlington, where there is much activity in the diamond’s vicinty.
Waters Field is a favorite baseball venue for so many, for various reasons. It has a great concession stand, fans can sit under tall shade trees to watch the action, and ice cream trucks often make stops there.
Also, the field is surrounded by a church, a community center, a fire station and an elementary school. Foul balls can land in the yards of nearby homes, and the police department is just down the street. Like at Quincy, there is always much activity in and around the field. It’s a fun place.
Hopefully, many games for both will be played at Waters come July.
