A long 11-year, 53-meet winning streak for the Riverbend Stingrays was snapped recently when the Dominion Country Club League swimming team lost to the Westwood Whirlwinds, of Vienna, 278-238, in a Blue Division meet.
Westwood improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the division while Riverbend fell to 2-1, 2-1.
The Blue Division is the upper of two divisions in the 10-team league.
Riverbend’s last loss had come at Trump National in the final regular-season meet of the 2009 season. Starting in 2010, the Stingrays then won 10 straight Blue Division championships.
Leading Westwood’s victory over Riverbend were Morgan Howat, Todd Landwehr, John Moloney and Caden Wilkinson. They all won four races each.
Audrey McKeen won three races for Westwood and Harrison Busteed and Matthew Siebold won two each. Single-race winners for Westwood were Jacob Lucca, William Kalutkiewicz, Blake Elliot, Anson DeVinney, Kendall Griffith and Molly Finnerty.
In other meets this season, Westwood defeated Trump National, 352-141, and Evergreen, 347-157.
Riverbend’s wins are over Trump National, 326-187, and International, 306-193.
