Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com
- Ranks Zavala as the No. 67 player overall available (third round going to the Denver Broncos)
- Quick take: “Chandler Zavala is a power/gap scheme specific blocker. He plays with a strong, sturdy base as well as good upper body strength.”
Matt Miller, ESPN.com
- Ranks Zavala as the No. 68 player overall available (third round going to the Denver Broncos)
- Quick take: “A 6-3, 322-pound powerhouse, Zavala gives the Broncos youth on the interior offensive line. He started 12 games at left guard in 2022 and earned first-team All-ACC honors. And he can push veteran Ben Powers for starting snaps.”
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
- Ranks Zavala as the No. 77 player overall available, No. 5 offensive guard (third-round projection)
- Quick take: “Overall, Zavala’s medical history might be a hurdle and he will need further development time, but he has NFL size, play strength and movement skills to grow into a starting role. He has the mauling attitude and alertness that will help him adapt quickly.”
Josh Edwards, CBSSports.com
- Ranks Zavala as the No. 81 player overall available (third round going to the Detroit Lions)
- Quick take: "Chandler Zavala is a power/gap scheme specific blocker. He plays with a strong, sturdy base as well as good upper-body strength."
Eric Edholm, NFL.com
- Ranks Zavala as the No. 85 player overall available (third-round projection)
- Quick take: “The one-time Fairmont State transfer entered the year as a possible preferred free agent in scouts’ minds. But Zavala’s power as a drive blocker has come to light. He might be a late-Day 2 pick now.”
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
- Ranks Zavala as the No. 88 player available overall (third-round projection)
Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network
- Ranks Zavala as the No. 88 player available overall (third round going to Jacksonville Jaguars)
- Quick take: “N.C. State guard Chandler Zavala has maximized the pre-draft process and is emerging as one of the best guards in the class. He can compete for a starting role on the Jaguars’ offensive line immediately.”
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.
- Ranks Zavala as the No. 99 player available overall (third-round projection) and No. 4 overall offensive guard available
Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com
- Ranks Zavala the No. 103 player available overall (going in the fourth round to the Chicago Bears)
Cam Mellor, Pro Football Focus
- Ranks Zavala as the No. 115 player available overall (fourth round going to New Orleans Saints)
- Quick take: “Zavala is an ascending guard prospect whose lack of FBS playing time shouldn’t scare anyone off.”
Chad Reuter, NFL.com
- Ranks Zavala as the No. 168 player available overall (going in the fifth round to the Arizona Cardinals)
