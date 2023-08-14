A number of local players took advantage of the transfer portal for the upcoming college football season.
Here is a quick look who they are and where they are at for the 2023 season:
CHAYCE CHALMERS
(2019 Stonewall Jackson (now Unity Reed) graduate)
2022 college: Division I (Football Bowl Subdivision) Virginia
2023 college: Division I (Football Championship Subdivision) Stony Brook
Year: Junior
Position: Rover
Background: Chalmers played in 30 games for Virginia, amassing 10 tackles. He received the Wells Fargo Advisors Humanitarian Award in 2022 and was one of 15 ACC student-athlete recipients of the Go Teach Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway.
A.J. FELTON
(2018 Freedom-Woodbridge graduate)
2022 college: Division II Frostburg State
2023 college: Division I (FCS) Southern Utah
Year: Senior
Position: Defensive back
Background: Felton is at his sixth college. He started at Alabama A&M (2018) and then moved on to Independence Community College, KS (2019), UVA-Wise (2019) and Akron (2020) before competing at Frostburg State (2021-22). Last season, he recorded 27 tackles and three interceptions in 11 games.
JALEN HOWARD
(2019 Woodbridge graduate)
2022 college: Division I (FCS) Villanova
2023 college: Division I (FCS) Central Connecticut
Year: Junior
Position: Defensive lineman
Background: Howard played in 16 games over three seasons for Villanova. He played in eight games in 2022, making two tackles.
DASHAUN JERKINS
(2018 Woodbridge graduate)
2022 college: Division I (FBS) Ole Miss
2023 college: Division I (FBS) Massachusetts
Year: Red-shirt senior
Position: Defensive back
Background: Jerkins is at his third college. He spent last season at Ole Miss, where he played in five games primarily as a back-up safety and on special teams.
Before that, he played at Vanderbilt, appearing in 33 games with 27 starts. He led the Commodores with three interceptions in 2021.
TAVON MATTHEWS
(2019 Woodbridge graduate)
2022 college: Division I (FCS) East Tennessee State
2023 college: Division I (FBS) Troy
Year: Senior
Position: Offensive lineman
Background: Matthews started 38 games at East Tennessee State before an injury Oct. 15 ended his season. He was a sophomore all-American in 2021 and a second-team all-Southern Conference pick.
BRYCE MILLER
(2019 Hylton graduate)
2022 college: Division I (FCS) Howard
2023 college: Division I (FCS) Alabama A&M
Year: Senior
Position: Long snapper
Background: Played in 10 games last season for Howard, totaling three tackles.
AARON MOORE
(2018 Potomac graduate)
2022 college: Division I (FBS) Old Dominion
2023 college: Division I (FCS) Norfolk State
Year: Graduate student
Position: Wide receiver
Background: Did not play in 2022. In 2021, appeared in three games. In 2019, led ODU with 389 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions.
ANTOINE SAMPAH
(2020 Woodbridge graduate)
2022 college: Division I (FBS) LSU
2023 college: Division I (FCS) Campbell
Year: Red-shirt sophomore
Position: Linebacker
Background: Sampah signed with LSU out of Woodbridge as a highly-recruited player. In July 2022, LSU said Sampah had left LSU’s football team for medical reasons.
The SEC school then announced Aug. 29, 2022 that Sampah had entered the transfer portal.
In two seasons, Sampah played in six games, including two in 2021. He recorded no statistics either season.
The linebacker arrived at LSU as the No. 1 player in Virginia for the class of 2020 by Rivals and the No. 3 player by 247Sports.com.
