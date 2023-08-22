BATTLEFIELD
School opened: 2004
Colors: Purple, Black, and Silver
Head coach: Greg Hatfield (Third year, 23-2)
2022 overall record: 10-1
Last playoff appearance: 2022
Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Duke defensive end Wesley Williams, University of Richmond defensive lineman
Ryan Coll; Virginia Tech linebacker/cornerback Caleb Woodson
BRENTSVILLE
School opened: 1929
Colors: Orange and Black
Head coach: Loren White (Fourth year, 28-7)
2022 overall record: 12-2
Last playoff appearance: 2022
Classification: Northwestern District/Class 3, Region B
Notable football alumni: John Cowne, a center who was a replacement player for the 1987 Washington Redskins
When his dad Loren got the head football coaching job at Brentsville in June 2021, Langston White faced an important decision.
COLGAN
School opened: 2016
Colors: Blue, Shark Grey and Caribbean Blue
Head coach: Reggie Scott (Second year, 3-7)
2022 overall record: 3-7
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: ODU linebacker John Cook, East Tennessee State offensive lineman Stephen Flores, Howard defensive lineman Darrian Brokenburr
FOREST PARK
School opened: 2000
Colors: Royal Blue, Kelly Green
Head coach: John Robinette (Sixth year, 20-29)
2022 overall record: 6-5
Last playoff appearance: 2022
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Boston College defensive lineman Gilbert Tongrongou, Carolina Panther offensive guard Chandler Zavala, New England Patriots’ wide receiver Thyrick Pitts Jr.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE
School opened: 2004
Colors: Black and Gold
Head coach: Darryl Overton (Ninth year, 74-20)
2022 overall record: 15-0
Last playoff appearance: 2022
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Former NFL lineman Howard Jones; Virginia Tech lineman Josh Fuga, Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher, Liberty defensive lineman TJ Bush
GAINESVILLE
School opened: 2021
Colors: Scarlet red, grey and black
Head coach: Dan Bruton (Third year, 4-6)
Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B
Note: Third-year high school will play its second varsity season in 2023
GAR-FIELD
School opened: 1953
Colors: Red, White and Blue
Head coach: Tony Keiling (Seventh year, 26-34)
2022 overall record: 5-6
Last playoff appearance: 2022
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Jeff Nixon and Clint Sintim; N.C. State defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald
HYLTON
School opened: 1991
Colors: Blue and Gold
Head coach: Nate Murphy (Fourth year, 7-20)
2022 overall record: 0-10
Last playoff appearance: 2019
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Ahmad Brooks and Deon Butler; Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ lineman Silas Dzansi
SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT
School opened: 2008
Colors: Black, White, Green
Head coach: Don Turner (Sixth year, 8-34)
2022 overall record: 1-9
Last playoff appearance: 2015
Classification: Independent/VISAA Division I
Notable football alumni: Former University of Virginia tight end Michael Kosar
MANASSAS PARK
School opened: 1976
Colors: Black and Vegas Gold
Head coach: Mark Teague (First year)
2022 overall record: Season cancelled due to low numbers
Last playoff appearance: 2012
Classification: Northwestern District/Class 3, Region B
Notable football alumni: Zach Terrell, former Group A player of the year who was all-conference at Liberty
On the final play of the first day of practice, the Manassas Park quarterback floated the ball in the air before the receiver caught it and ra…
OSBOURN
School opened: 1977
Colors: Navy Blue and Gray
Head coach: Mike Johnson (First year)
2022 overall record: 4-6
Last playoff appearance: 2021
Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Brandon Hogan, former Group AAA player of the year and NFL player; BC Lions wide receiver Lucky Whitehead
OSBOURN PARK
School opened: 1975
Colors: Royal Blue and Gold
Head coach: Marsel Wells (Second year, 1-9)
2022 overall record: 1-9
Last playoff appearance: 2009
Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Anthony Bratton, all-American at Delaware who went to training camp with the Green Bay Packers in 2011; Jimmy Kibble, all-conference kicker at Va. Tech who had tryouts with various NFL teams
PATRIOT
School opened: 2011
Colors: Red, Silver and Blue
Head coach: Sean Finnerty (Fifth year, 33-10)
2022 overall record: 11-2
Last playoff appearance: 2022
Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: South Carolina lineman Jakai Moore, Virginia Tech defensive back Jalen Stroman, UVA lineman Cole Surber
POTOMAC
School opened: 1979
Colors: Navy, Columbia Blue, and White
Head coach: Jajuan Johnson (Third year, 9-10)
2022 overall record: 5-5
Last playoff appearance: 2014
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Tommy Thigpen and Craig Novitsky
QUANTICO
Current school opened: 1962
Colors: Scarlet and Gold
Head coach: Guy Burts (First year)
2022 overall record: 1-9
Last playoff appearance: 2017
Classification: Virginia Independent Schools Football League Division I (eight-man football)
UNITY REED
School opened: 1964
Colors: Maroon, Gold and White
Head coach: Carroll Walker (Seventh year, 29-31)
2022 overall record: 6-5
Last playoff appearance: 2022
Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Buffalo Bills' lineman Tim Settle, Chicago Bears' cornerback Greg Stroman, former NFL players Ryan Williams and Case deBruijn, Ohio State lineman Tyleik Williams, Alabama linebacker Shawn Murphy
WOODBRIDGE
School opened: 1964
Colors: Green and Gold
Head coach: Jimmy Longerbeam (Third year, 8-12)
2022 overall record: 4-6
Last playoff appearance: 2017
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Miami Dolphins’ defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand; former NFL players Russell Davis, Tony Lilly and Matt Lehr
