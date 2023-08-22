BATTLEFIELD

School opened: 2004

Colors: Purple, Black, and Silver

Head coach: Greg Hatfield (Third year, 23-2)

2022 overall record: 10-1

Last playoff appearance: 2022

Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Duke defensive end Wesley Williams, University of Richmond defensive lineman

Ryan Coll; Virginia Tech linebacker/cornerback Caleb Woodson

BRENTSVILLE

School opened: 1929

Colors: Orange and Black

Head coach: Loren White (Fourth year, 28-7)

2022 overall record: 12-2

Last playoff appearance: 2022

Classification: Northwestern District/Class 3, Region B

Notable football alumni: John Cowne, a center who was a replacement player for the 1987 Washington Redskins

Langston White loves building something special with his dad at Brentsville When his dad Loren got the head football coaching job at Brentsville in June 2021, Langston White faced an important decision.

COLGAN

School opened: 2016

Colors: Blue, Shark Grey and Caribbean Blue

Head coach: Reggie Scott (Second year, 3-7)

2022 overall record: 3-7

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: ODU linebacker John Cook, East Tennessee State offensive lineman Stephen Flores, Howard defensive lineman Darrian Brokenburr

FOREST PARK

School opened: 2000

Colors: Royal Blue, Kelly Green

Head coach: John Robinette (Sixth year, 20-29)

2022 overall record: 6-5

Last playoff appearance: 2022

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Boston College defensive lineman Gilbert Tongrongou, Carolina Panther offensive guard Chandler Zavala, New England Patriots’ wide receiver Thyrick Pitts Jr.

FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE

School opened: 2004

Colors: Black and Gold

Head coach: Darryl Overton (Ninth year, 74-20)

2022 overall record: 15-0

Last playoff appearance: 2022

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Former NFL lineman Howard Jones; Virginia Tech lineman Josh Fuga, Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher, Liberty defensive lineman TJ Bush

GAINESVILLE

School opened: 2021

Colors: Scarlet red, grey and black

Head coach: Dan Bruton (Third year, 4-6)

Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B

Note: Third-year high school will play its second varsity season in 2023

GAR-FIELD

School opened: 1953

Colors: Red, White and Blue

Head coach: Tony Keiling (Seventh year, 26-34)

2022 overall record: 5-6

Last playoff appearance: 2022

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Jeff Nixon and Clint Sintim; N.C. State defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald

HYLTON

School opened: 1991

Colors: Blue and Gold

Head coach: Nate Murphy (Fourth year, 7-20)

2022 overall record: 0-10

Last playoff appearance: 2019

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Ahmad Brooks and Deon Butler; Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ lineman Silas Dzansi

SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT

School opened: 2008

Colors: Black, White, Green

Head coach: Don Turner (Sixth year, 8-34)

2022 overall record: 1-9

Last playoff appearance: 2015

Classification: Independent/VISAA Division I

Notable football alumni: Former University of Virginia tight end Michael Kosar

MANASSAS PARK

School opened: 1976

Colors: Black and Vegas Gold

Head coach: Mark Teague (First year)

2022 overall record: Season cancelled due to low numbers

Last playoff appearance: 2012

Classification: Northwestern District/Class 3, Region B

Notable football alumni: Zach Terrell, former Group A player of the year who was all-conference at Liberty

Manassas Park football begins rebuild with improved numbers and morale On the final play of the first day of practice, the Manassas Park quarterback floated the ball in the air before the receiver caught it and ra…

OSBOURN

School opened: 1977

Colors: Navy Blue and Gray

Head coach: Mike Johnson (First year)

2022 overall record: 4-6

Last playoff appearance: 2021

Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Brandon Hogan, former Group AAA player of the year and NFL player; BC Lions wide receiver Lucky Whitehead

OSBOURN PARK

School opened: 1975

Colors: Royal Blue and Gold

Head coach: Marsel Wells (Second year, 1-9)

2022 overall record: 1-9

Last playoff appearance: 2009

Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Anthony Bratton, all-American at Delaware who went to training camp with the Green Bay Packers in 2011; Jimmy Kibble, all-conference kicker at Va. Tech who had tryouts with various NFL teams

PATRIOT

School opened: 2011

Colors: Red, Silver and Blue

Head coach: Sean Finnerty (Fifth year, 33-10)

2022 overall record: 11-2

Last playoff appearance: 2022

Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: South Carolina lineman Jakai Moore, Virginia Tech defensive back Jalen Stroman, UVA lineman Cole Surber

POTOMAC

School opened: 1979

Colors: Navy, Columbia Blue, and White

Head coach: Jajuan Johnson (Third year, 9-10)

2022 overall record: 5-5

Last playoff appearance: 2014

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Tommy Thigpen and Craig Novitsky

QUANTICO

Current school opened: 1962

Colors: Scarlet and Gold

Head coach: Guy Burts (First year)

2022 overall record: 1-9

Last playoff appearance: 2017

Classification: Virginia Independent Schools Football League Division I (eight-man football)

UNITY REED

School opened: 1964

Colors: Maroon, Gold and White

Head coach: Carroll Walker (Seventh year, 29-31)

2022 overall record: 6-5

Last playoff appearance: 2022

Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Buffalo Bills' lineman Tim Settle, Chicago Bears' cornerback Greg Stroman, former NFL players Ryan Williams and Case deBruijn, Ohio State lineman Tyleik Williams, Alabama linebacker Shawn Murphy

WOODBRIDGE

School opened: 1964

Colors: Green and Gold

Head coach: Jimmy Longerbeam (Third year, 8-12)

2022 overall record: 4-6

Last playoff appearance: 2017

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Miami Dolphins’ defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand; former NFL players Russell Davis, Tony Lilly and Matt Lehr