* The Langley Wildthings improved their Division 2-leading record to 3-0 with a 215-205 victory over the Crosspointe Cruisers in July 3 Northern Virginia Swimming League action July 3.
Double race winners for Langley were Evan Poulos, Luca Sanchez, Tessa Jones (setting team records in the girls 13-14 backstroke in 30.46 and butterfly in 30.91) and Sophie Li. Single winners were Owen Batten, Jack Singleton, Sandro Thornton, Marina Watson, Felix Yu, Divya Pai, Ginger Strickland, Maria Alexandrova-Bailey, Mackenzie Hodge, David Bulford and Ryan Dix.
* Also in July 3 Division 2 action, the McLean Marlins (2-1) topped the Hamlet Green Feet (1-2), in an all-McLean NVSL meet by a 214-205 score.
Double winners for McLean were Janni Weeks, Henry Williams, Joey Ferris, Robert Luebke, Natalia Rongione and Victoria Valko. Single winners were Cash Dusina, Christina Lee, Carys Campbell, Kate Shumate, Lennox McDowell and Michael Luebke.
* The Highlands Whomping Turtles (1-2) defeated the Dowden Terrace Dolphins, 243-176, in a Division 1 NVSL meet.
Double winners for Highlands were Gabriel Hanson, Allison Martin, Curan Palmer, Charlie Scogna, Will Taylor and Wyatt Russell. Single winners were Connor Barlotta, Avery Caruth, Stella Gharakhanian, Allison Martin, Bridget Rose Morris Larkin, Jacob Owen, Brayden Roth, Ella Smith, Emma Stadelmann, Rio Walther and Logan Wei.
* The Vienna Aquatic Club Gators (2-1) defeated the Cardinal Hill Cardinals (2-1), 213.5-205.5, in NVSL Division 4 action.
Double race winners for Cardinal Hill were Emma Watts, Courtney Watts, Sophia Monticelli and Maggie Shi. Single winners were Lauren Hageman, Eric Chen, Julia Lee, Daniel Lychak, Calvin Butler, Evan Sanderson, Montgomery Greene, Ziva McHenry and Max Hollis.
The Kent Garden Dolphins (3-0) lead Division 4.
* The Hunter Mill Sharks fell to 0-3 in Division 5 of the NVSL with a 266-160 loss to the Mantua Marlns.
Double winners for Hunter Mill were Adira Asner, Sydney DeLacy, Alexandra Dicks, Madeline Ulen and Regan Hau. Single winners were Benham Cobb, Collin Hecker, Adrienne Jenks, Hunter Jenks and Abigail Roth.
* The Dunn Loring Dolphins (3-0) are tied for first in Division 8 of the NVSL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.