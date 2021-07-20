The Langley Club Wildthings finished the season 5-0 and won Division 2 of the NVSL thanks to a 225-195 road win over the Hamlet Green Feet (2-3) July 17. For Langley, the division title was its first since 2017, its 12th overall and fourth since 2012.
Double race winners for Langley were Izzy Schone, Kiran Bagla, Chris Bunn, Tessa Jones, Ginger Strickland and Liliana Schone. Single race, Maria Alexandrova-Bailey, Elisabeth Miller, Marina Watson, Sophie Li, Felix Yu, Luca Sanchez, Jack Singleton, Ethan Ramchand, Christian Kim, Zach Spiller and Evan Poulos.
* With a 5-0 record, the Kent Gardens Dolphins won the Division 4 championship of the NVSL, defeating the host team Cardinal Hill Cardinals, 228-192, in July 17 action. The division title is the team’s 13th in pool history, third in a row and 10th since 1999. Cardinal Hill finished 2-3.
For Cardinal Hill, double race winners were Calvin Butler, Julia Lee, Alec Butler, Frances Smalera and Emma Watts. Single winners were Camden Dean, Evan Demsey,Montgomery Greene, Marto Jue, Becca Berg, Evan Sandeson, Lucia Goyea and Max Hollis.
* The Dunn Loring Dolphins (5-0) won Division 8 of the NVSL thanks to a 245-170 July 17 home victory over Greenbriar. The division crown was the team’s 14th in pool history and sixth since 2000.
Against Greenbriar, double race winners for Dunn Loring were Vera Korff, Kate McDermott, Grant Rubin, Logan Rubin, Lex Brucker, Abby Gavino, Ana Falzone and Valerie Dirkse. Single winners were Samantha Singmaster, Elise Yashar, Charles Williamson, Eli Feldman, Tala Tohmeh, William Kindelan, Nathan Durr, Charlotte Blank and Samuel Brewer.
* The Oakton Otters (4-1) finished second in Division 4 of the NVSL thanks to a 243-177 road victory over the Vienna Aquatic Club Gators (3-2) July 17. The division crown was the team’s 14th in pool history and sixth since 2000.
Oakton won Division 5 in 2018 and was second in 2016 and 2017 in Division 5.
* The four-time defending champion Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks (4-1) finished second in Division 1 of the NVSL this season as a result of a 239-181 home victory over Overlee (3-2) in their final meet.
Double winners for Chesterbrook in the win were McKenzie Cory, Pranav Budharaju, Keira Gutierrez, Tyler Lentine and Manu Maher. Lentine lowered his team record in breast to 29.03.
* The Hunter Mill Sharks (0-5) lost to host Hiddenbrook, 248-172, July 17 in NVSL Division 5 action. The single winners for Hunter Mill were Evan Chen, Owen Cobb, Josephine Hau, Adrienne Jenks, Chase Jenks, Hunter Jenks, Quinn O’Connor, Abagail Roth and Madeline Ulen. Double winners were Adira Asner, Benham Cobb and Sydney DeLacy.
* The McLean Marlins (3-2) finished third in Division 2 of the NVSL thanks to a 244-176 win over Wakefield Chapel on July 17. Double race winners for McLean were Janni Weeks, Henry Williams, Lennox McDowell, Joey Ferris, Jackson Popovich, Laila McDowell, Robert Luebke, J.J. Horsfield and Natalia Rongione. Single winners were Cash Dusina, Leah Hierlmeier, Cora Popovich, Lauren Thomas, George Williams, Billy Costello, Christina Lee, Kate Shumate, Kian Khonsari and Kevin Campbell.
