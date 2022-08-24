Three different girls high-school teams from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas won Class 6 state field hockey championships the past trio of seasons.
One finished undefeated in the Madison Warhawks in 2020 and the defending champion Yorktown Patriots went 21-1, winning their last 16 matches.
What will the 2022 campaign bring? Could one of those three, including the 2019 champion Langley Saxons, return as the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 champion, and can Yorktown repeat? All three teams are expected to be strong again this season.
Or might the next state champion be another squad from the Sun Gazette’s jurisdictions?
Those questions will begin being answered as the fall season gets started this week.
Yorktown lost some key players to graduation, but also returns numerous others like Alexis Williams, Emily Stafford, Olivia Stafford, Taylor Chase, Olivia Nelson and Olivia Morgan.
The Patriots were scheduled to open their season Aug. 22 at W.T. Woodson, then face host Madison Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Yorktown and Langley meet Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at Yorktown. The postseason playoffs begin Oct. 17.
Yorktown and its top Arlington rival the Washington-Liberty Generals meet Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Yorktown. Washington-Liberty has been a top district and region team the past few seasons, so it could be in the state-championship mix.
Langley opened its campaign Aug. 22 against Madison, then was scheduled to host Oakton Aug. 24, with an Aug. 26 match at host Fairfax.
Madison had an Aug. 24 match scheduled against host Washington-Liberty.
The Marshall Statesmen have been a top contender in the past, and are a former region champion.
Marshall’s first four matches are against Alexandria City, West Springfield, Robinson and W.T. Woodson. Marshall plays in the Lake Braddock Invitational tournament Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
