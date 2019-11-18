No more, maybe.
As the result of winning multiple high-school football games this fall and finishing with a 5-5 overall record, going forward, maybe the McLean Highlanders will avoid being scheduled for so many of their opponent’s homecoming games next fall.
McLean played in four road homecoming games this past regular season, finishing 2-2 in those contests. Including their own homecoming, the Highlanders played in five overall – half of its contests and all but one of their road outings.
McLean had become an obvious choice for opponents’ homecomings, because the team finished 0-10 the past two seasons and 1-9 in each of the two prior to that. Since teams want to schedule competition they can easily defeat on homecoming, matching up with McLean on those dates was an obvious choice. But maybe not so much anymore.
“It seemed like we were everyone’s homecoming,” McLean coach John Scholla said. “That’s what happens when you don’t win. So it was good to get a couple of those victories.”
McLean’s homecoming triumphs came against Edison in a close game, then Herndon in a blowout. Its losses were to Mount Vernon and South Lakes in lopsided decisions.
Like many football coaches, Scholla admit it’s both fun and satisfying to spoil and be victorious at an opponent’s homecoming, and can work as motivation.
The only way McLean will avoid future homecoming schedulings, if that’s what the team really wants, is to keep the victories coming. Considering the Highlanders’ decent homecoming record this fall, maybe they’re fine with such showdowns and want to keep them coming.
We’ll see what happens next year. Maybe opponents will shy away from McLean and find a new cellar-dweller to schedule, since the Highlanders no longer hold that status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.