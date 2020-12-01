As the 2020-21 local girls public high-school basketball season is scheduled to begin in late December, one streak on the line is teams from the Sun Gazette coverage areas have won six straight region tournament championships.
The Marshall Statesmen have won two-of-the-last three, with the Madison Warhawks winning in 2018-19, the Langley Saxons in 2016-17 and the Oakton Cougars in 2015-16 and 2014-15.
There is a strong chance any of those four teams, which combined for an 82-28 record last season, could win the title again this winter to extend that streak to seven. Each have been region contenders all of the last six seasons.
“All of those teams could win a region and will be contenders, along with some others,” said Marshall coach Mike Trivisonno, whose team had a 22-7 mark last winter. “It’s a strong region for sure.”
All of those teams return a number of starters and top players from last season, when all four had strong campaigns. Madison (28-1) won the Concorde District tournament and was the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state runner-up. Oakton (18-7) lost to Madison in the Concorde final and Langley finished 14-13, losing to South Lakes in the Liberty District tourney semifinals.
The McLean Highlanders were second in the Liberty tourney last season, lost in the region semifinals to Madison and amassed a 17-10 record. McLean returns numerous top players as well.
The 2020-21 campaign, if played and completed, will include a condensed regular-season schedule of 14 games, then some leagues will not hold district tournaments.
All girls and boys teams eligible will qualify for the 6D North Region Tournaments, with only the champion advancing to the state tourney.
