Each of this weekend’s high-school football games involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas have different reasons of significance – or perhaps even uniqueness.
The most interesting matchup might be the Liberty District contest between the host McLean Highlanders and Wakefield Warriors on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. Each team has identical winless records of 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the district.
Anything can happen in their remaining contests, but the victorious team might not win again this fall, and the loser could end up 0-10.
Also at 7 p.m. Oct. 7, an all-Vienna showdown is on tap between the host Oakton Cougars and Madison Warhawks, also Concorde District rivals. Madison is the defending district champion and has won two straight games to improve to 2-3. Oakton also is 2-3, but has lost three straight.
The Warhawks have dominated the rivalry in recent years, winning the last six contests. Five of those victories have been by 21 points or more, including last fall’s 46-0 rout.
The game will be the district opener for each team.
There will be two key weekend Liberty District showdowns with first place on the line involving Sun Gazette teams.
On Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. the Langley Saxons (3-2, 1-0) host the Washington-Liberty Generals (2-3, 2-0). The next afternoon at 1 p.m. on Oct. 8, the Yorktown Patriots (4-2, 1-1) visit the Herndon Hornets (3-2, 1-0), much improved over last season’s 0-9 team.
All four of those squads are vying for first place in the district, and could earn a big edge toward finishing on top with a victory this weekend.
“Herndon is much better, so we are going to have to play well against them,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. “It won’t be an easy game, and it’s their homecoming.”
The Marshall Statesmen (1-5) are 1-1 in the Liberty District but have a bye this week.
In Oct. 8 private-school games, the Flint Hill Huskies (2-2, 1-0) face the host St. James Saints in Hagerstown in a noontime kickoff between Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference rivals, and the undefeated Potomac School Panthers (3-0) host the Paul VI Catholic Panthers (3-1) in an 11 a.m. morning start in non-conference action.
Flint Hill will be trying to win its third game in a row. With a victory, the Huskies will be in first place alone in the MAC.
For Potomac School, a win over Paul VI could help improve its initial third-place ranking in the state’s Division I private-school poll.
