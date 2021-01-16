With no (or few) fans in the stands, it’s not much fun to watch high-school basketball these days.
That’s especially the case for Friday-night contests when those large, lively, loud and entertaining student sections are unfortunately missing.
Local Friday-night public-school hoops returned in Northern Virginia for the first time in nearly 10 months with scads of Jan. 8 games. The start of the 2020-21 season was delayed until Dec. 21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (There were no Friday- night contests the first two weeks because those dates were Christmas and New Year’s Day.)
So Jan. 8 was the first Friday night of eligibility this season for those popular high-school basketball contests, with few there to witness.
Home teams for Fairfax County squads are allowing some 25 spectators (only family members) into the gyms to watch at this point. Arlington is not allowing any fans so far.
Friday night is the most popular time for high-school basketball, for obvious reasons. That’s when the biggest crowds usually gather, including sometimes overflowing student sections. But unfortunately, this season – if it continues and ends in February as scheduled – mass spectators most likely will not be allowed. And they are missed.
The atmosphere is so less appealing without spectators. There are no fans to affect momentum swings and cheer when a player makes a long three-pointer or slams down a thunderous dunk. Even the annoying voices of those who like to ride the game officials are missed, to some degree. At least that’s fan noise.
The Wakefield Warriors won at the buzzer in a thrilling boys game over host Washington-Liberty in a Dec. 21 season opener. With no spectators, there was no loud-cheering celebration, but for the Wakefield players jumping about.
Yes, with no fans it’s no fun.
