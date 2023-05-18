Woodbridge High School won the Cardinal District boys outdoor track and field title Wednesday at Freedom-Woodbridge High School.
The Vikings finished with 171 points followed by Potomac with 135.5 and Gar-Field with 118. Woodbridge's boys also won the district cross country and indoor track titles this school year.
Woodbridge’s individual district champions were Anthony Gibson in the 100, Hayden Goodman in the 1600 and Jaiden Lockhart in the 800.
Other top three performers for Woodbridge were:
Bronson Andrasz 2nd in pole vault
Jaiden Lockhart 2nd in 1600
James Yoho 2nd in the 3200
Torian Clark-Stewart 2nd in high jump
Hayden Goodman 2nd in 800
Collin Keehan, Owen Renquist, Nathaneal McMahon, and Cameron McDuffie 2nd 4x800
Owen Renquist 3rd in 3200
Jesse Muange 3rd in long jump
Anthony Gibson 3rd in 200
Cameron McDuffie 3rd in 800 and 1600
Torian Clark-Stewart, Jesse Muange, Joseph Garrigan, and Matt Clark 3rd in 4x400
