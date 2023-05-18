9E271001-6ADB-4ECB-8F82-A2575D142D8B.jpeg

Woodbridge High School won the Cardinal District boys outdoor track title May 17, 2023. 

Woodbridge High School won the Cardinal District boys outdoor track and field title Wednesday at Freedom-Woodbridge High School.

The Vikings finished with 171 points followed by Potomac with 135.5 and Gar-Field with 118. Woodbridge's boys also won the district cross country and indoor track titles this school year. 

Woodbridge’s individual district champions were Anthony Gibson in the 100, Hayden Goodman in the 1600 and Jaiden Lockhart in the 800.

Other top three performers for Woodbridge were:

Bronson Andrasz 2nd in pole vault

Jaiden Lockhart 2nd in 1600

James Yoho 2nd in the 3200

Torian Clark-Stewart 2nd in high jump

Hayden Goodman 2nd in 800

Collin Keehan, Owen Renquist, Nathaneal McMahon, and Cameron McDuffie 2nd 4x800

Owen Renquist 3rd in 3200

Jesse Muange 3rd in long jump

Anthony Gibson 3rd in 200

Cameron McDuffie 3rd in 800 and 1600

Torian Clark-Stewart, Jesse Muange, Joseph Garrigan, and Matt Clark 3rd in 4x400

