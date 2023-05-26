WOODBRIDGE 4, COLONIAL FORGE 3: Jada Holt’s walk-off double scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth in the Vikings’ Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win Thursday.

Woodbridge (17-5) rallied to send the game into extra innings when it scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Colonial Forge led 3-1 after six innings.

Holt finished with two hits and two RBI. Grace Clary struck out eight and gave up seven hits and three runs (one earned) in nine innings for the win.

COLGAN 11, PATRIOT 10: Jordan Hern’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh provided the game-winning run for Colgan (17-5) in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win.

After trailing 10-3 after five innings, the Sharks scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.

Hern finished the game 3 for 5 with the one RBI. Addi Leck had three RBI. Dorsey Grose allowed 10 runs (eight earned) along with 10 hits and four walks and struck out five for the win.

Patriot (13-10) recorded five homers. Ella Roberson and Natalie Stanton led the way with two each. Ally Logan had the other. The three combined for nine RBI.

OSBOURN PARK 16, GAR-FIELD 2 (five innings): Samantha Borrayo and Camryn Anson combined on a one-hitter and 12 strikeouts in the top-seeded Yellow Jackets’ Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win. Borrayo pitched the first four innings and struck out 11 while allowing both runs.

Madison Brewer was 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored. Borrayo was 3 for 4 with two RBI. OP is now 18-4.

BRENTSVILLE 6, CULPEPER 3: The top-seeded Tigers (15-6) scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead in the eventual Class 3 Region B quarterfinal after Culpeper led 2-0 early.

Taylor Saunders led Brentsville with two RBI and two hits. Danielle Clem got the win. She struck out two and allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings.

JOHN CHAMPE 5, FOREST PARK 2: Cedar Run District Player of the Year Ella Dawson struck out 17 to lead the Knights (!5-9) in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win.