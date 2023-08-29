The Miami Dolphins cut Woodbridge graduate Da'Shawn Hand Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
NFL teams had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to reduce their initial regular-season rosters to 53.
The NFL allows for 16 players on each team's practice squad. NFL teams can sign up to six players to the practice squad who have a minimum of two accrued seasons.
The 27-year-old Hand impressed the Dolphins during the preseason after they signed him Aug. 6. He recorded four total tackles in Miami's first two preseason games. The defensive lineman, however, missed Miami's final preseason game with an injury.
Hand entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by Detroit in 2018 out of Alabama.
