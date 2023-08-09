Loudoun United FC announced Wednesday it had signed Woodbridge native Nelson Martinez.
Martinez, who attended Freedom High School, spent the last two seasons with USL League One's North Carolina FC. The defender played in 52 games and posted one one goal and one assist.
Martinez began his professional soccer career with Loudoun United FC when he signed a contract with the second-division affiliate of Major League Soccer's D.C. United in June, 2020.
“Nelson was one of the first Academy players I brought to Loudoun United FC,” Ryan Martin, Loudoun United FC head coach, said. “After 2 years in North Carolina, he’s back home. He has tremendous passing range and an aggressive urge for tackles. He has grown mentally in his time away and there’s no doubt he knows our system and the way we want to play.”
Martinez played four years in D.C. United's Academy.
