Woodbridge native Matt Lewis signed a free-agent deal Friday with the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.
Lewis is the first James Madison University graduate to sign with an NBA team since Steve Hood was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in the second round of the 1991 NBA Draft. He is also JMU's first three-time all-CAA selection.
As a senior, Lewis led the CAA in scoring at a career-best 19.7 points per game, Lewis shot a 46.8% from the field, the third-highest mark among all eligible players in the league.
Lewis played his high school basketball at O'Connell in Arlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.