Jericho Tate struck out 13 and allowed one run and five hits over seven innings as second-seeded Woodbridge won its second straight Cardinal District Tournament title with a 3-1 win Thursday over top-seeded Colgan.
The Vikings (16-5) scored two runs in the top of the third and one more in the fourth to go up 3-0 before Izzy Adame's solo homer in the sixth gave Colgan its lone run.
Bobbi Tate went 2 for 4 for Woodbridge and recorded two RBI. Grace Clary also had two hits.
Dorsey Grose struck out 10 and gave up nine hits and three runs (two earned) for Colgan (16-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.