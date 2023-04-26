Woodbridge acted aggressively from the game's first pitch and continued their undefeated start to Cardinal District softball play with a 12-5 win at Forest Park on Tuesday night.
A leadoff double by Grace Clary, who also started in the circle for the Vikings, on the first delivery from Forest Park’s Grace Miller set the tone as Woodbridge (9-4, 7-0 Cardinal) had 13 hits, five of which went for extra bases.
Clary went 4-5 and was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle; Amber Savage would score the first of her two runs on the night as a courtesy runner in the first.
The Bruins (9-4, 4-2) tied the game in the bottom of the second via an RBI single to center field from Jordynn Carter that scored Hiywot Kemahu. Both teams would combine for seven runs in the third inning, with the Vikings taking a 5-1 lead before Forest Park added three of their own to pull back within a run.
None of the Bruins’ four errors on the night took place in the third, but their fielding miscues left plenty of openings for Woodbridge.
“We practiced all [Monday] on our fielding because we knew they could hit the ball and we knew we needed to capitalize any way we could today,” Vikings coach Nicole Belk said.
Clary was relieved after allowing eight hits and four runs - three earned - in the first three innings.
Jericho Tate, a junior with one no-hitter to her credit already this season, struck out seven in the final four frames, giving up two hits and an unearned run. Tate also hit a home run.
“We beat ourselves [by] not being ready for some small ball action,” Forest Park coach Keith Cassedy said. “But overall we fought to the end, we never gave up, and we’ll be a different team (Wednesday)” when the two teams play a return match at Woodbridge.
The Vikings currently hold sole possession of first place in the district, one game ahead of Colgan; the Bruins are a game and a half ahead of Potomac in third.
