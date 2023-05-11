WOODBRIDGE 9, GAR-FIELD 2: Aiden Ellerts struck out 17 and allowed two runs (none earned), two hits and one walk in the seven-inning, complete game victory Wednesday.
Host Woodbridge (9-2, 13-6) led 7-0 after the first two innings. Ellerts also had two RBI.
POTOMAC 33, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 1 (five innings): Jordan Harper, Stefan Knopik and Evan Kashmer each had five RBI for Potomac.
Carmine Burkhart struck out nine in five innings for Potomac (3-8, 3-15).
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 5, GAINESVILLE 0: Mason Butash and Ryan Marohn Trainer combined on a three-hit shutout and 11 strikeouts in the Eagles' Cedar Run District win.
Marohn got the win. He struck out seven in five innings.
COLONIAL FORGE 14, MASSAPONAX 3: Aidan Walker recorded five RBI and two home runs as the second-seeded Eagles won their Commonwealth District Tournament opener.
Zyhir Hope also hit a homer for Colonial Forge (14-6). Dylan McCarthy got the win. He struck out three and allowed six hits, two runs (one earned) and walked one in four innings.
