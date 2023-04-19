SOFTBALL
WOODBRIDGE 4, COLGAN 0: Jericho Tate threw a no-hitter and struck out 18 in seven innings Tuesday as the host Vikings became the only unbeaten team left in the Cardinal District.
Tate and Jada Holt also hit solo homers for Woodbridge (5-0, 7-4). Holt's homer was in the fourth and Tate's in the sixth. The Vikings scored one run each in the bottom of the second, third, fourth and sixth innings. They did not commit an error the entire game.
Colgan falls to 5-1, 8-4.
BATTLEFIELD 3, PATRIOT 1: The visiting Bobcats won their third straight Tuesday by scoring two runs in the top of the sixth to break a scoreless tie and then scoring an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Trinity Gaither led Battlefield (4-3, 7-5) from the plate. She hit a homer and a double and finished with two RBI. Katie Williams accounted for the Bobcats' other RBI.
Rebecca Autrey struck out six and allowed one run, one walk and four hits in the seven-inning, complete-game victory.
FOREST PARK 14, POTOMAC 0 (five innings): Janey Day and Grace Miller each had three RBI for the Bruins (3-1, 6-3).
Miller got the win. She struck out two and allowed four hits in four innings.
HYLTON 20, GAR-FIELD 9 (five innings): Luana Plummer went 4 for 4 from the plate with three RBI and two runs scored to lead the Bulldogs' offense.
Eleanor Rhodes added four RBI on 3 of 4 hitting and three runs scored and Amiya Johnson was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBI.
Briana McDonald got the win. She struck out four and allowed 10 hits, seven earned runs and seven walks in five innings. Hylton is now 1-4 in the Cardinal District and 3-9 overall.
OSBOURN PARK 23, OSBOURN 0 (five innings): Gauri Saigal struck out six and allowed two hits in four innings for the win. OP is now 5-2 in the district and 9-3 overall.
SKYLINE 5, BRENTSVILLE 1: McKenna Meares led Brentsville (0-1, 7-4) with two hits. Natalie Quinlan, Raegan Cullen, McKenzie Kolesar, Kate Search and Natalie Marvin each had a hit.
Dani Clem pitched for the Tigers, She had 3 walks, 1 strikeout and gave up only 1 earned run in six innings.
BASEBALL
COLGAN 6, WOODBRIDGE 5: In a matchup of the two remaining undefeated teams in the Cardinal District, the visiting Sharks (6-0, 11-1) scored three runs in the top of the sixth off an error and then held off the Vikings (5-1, 9-5), who followed with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Christian Abney was the winning pitcher. He allowed 10 hits, four runs and no walks and struck out five in five innings.
Woodbridge outhit Colgan 11-10. Caelan Goodwin-Slater was 3 for 3 with two RBI and one run scored for Woodbridge.
BRENTSVILLE 18, SKYLINE 5: The visiting Tigers () won their Northwestern District opener Tuesday by scoring seven runs in the top of the fourth and then eight in the fifth.
Lucas Johnson led Brentsville (1-0, 7-3) with four RBI. Wyatt Dye added three RBI.
Brayden Hutchison struck out nine in 4.1 innings and allowed two walks, nine hits and one earned run for the win.
FOREST PARK 11, POTOMAC 1 (five innings): Connor Yarnell allowed no earned runs and struck out eight and allowed four hits and no walks for the win.
Harrison Luddington, Yarnell and AJ Williams each had two RBI for Forest Park (4-2, 9-3).
GAR-FIELD 12, HYLTON 9: The visiting Red Wolves (3-3, 6-3) scored three runs in the top of the ninth to pull out the Cardinal District win.
The two teams combined for 32 hits.
Brandon Cook was 4 for 6 with four RBI and two runs scored for Gar-Field. Adric Johnson was 4 for 6 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Sebastyen Perez got the win in relief. He struck out six and allowed one hit in three innings.
GAINESVILLE 9, UNITY REED 3: Wyatt Bach and Gavin Elliott each had two RBI to lead Gainesville.
Ryan Petro got the win in relief. He struck out three in 1.2 innings.
Gainesville (4-3, 5-7) broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
OSBOURN PARK 8, OSBOURN 2: The Yellow Jackets improve to 4-3 in the district and 5-5 overall.
