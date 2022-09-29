Ever worked the sideline as a chain crew member during a high-school football game, or want to do so?
Just ask, and the request likely will be granted. There isn’t a waiting list or a long line of volunteers willing to attempt such a mission.
That’s because the effort is hard, constant and takes 100-percent concentration for two or three hours or so. Plus, there is no type of pay, hazard or otherwise.
Also, crew-gang members can’t say anything or root for either team in any way. They have to be completely neutral. If not, or they speak up, they can be immediately replaced, if a replacement can be found. That happened recently when the visiting head coach refused to continue play until an annoying and mouthy chain-crew member was dismissed.
The task can be a bit dangerous, too, if those on the crew don’t have the agility to quickly drop the orange poles and get out of the way when players charge toward the sideline in the area of the three-person chain gang. That happens often.
Frequently, a member of the crew is a late addition. That happens because regulars either quit, can’t be there, or a particular school doesn’t have enough people lined up in the first place.
Sometimes, because no one else can be found, school administrators or other coaches will have to work the chain crew. They seldom enjoy enjoy the experience, admitting how difficult and challenging the task.
At a recent football game at West Springfield High School, a pre-game announcement was repeatedly made asking for anyone wanting to work the chain crew that night. Finally, someone volunteered.
The chain crew is under the direction of the game officials, who sometimes can be curt in their oversight.
So speak up if there is any interest to join such a gang. But be warned. The task isn’t easy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.