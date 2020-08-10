It can’t be overlooked that a reason for the postseason success Arlington Post 139 enjoyed this summer was because of an influx of players from another team that also had good fortune a year ago.
As the fifth seed, Post 139 got hot and finished second in the Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League tournament, defeating higher seeds for each victory.
The team’s roster included seven players who were members of last summer’s Arlington Senior Babe Ruth 15-under All-Star squad that won state and region championships and advanced to the World Series. Dillon Bass, Ben Langsman, David Haley, Patrick Ashley, Michael Keefe, Mac Marsh and Alexander Zur were among those all-stars. They all have contributed significantly in various manners for Post 139 this summer, just as they did for the all-stars previouly in 2019 and before.
With those all-stars, Arlington 139 struggled early during the shortened season, losing five of its first seven games. Team manager Bob Romano believes one of the reasons is it took a bit for those Babe Ruth players to get used to tougher competition and playing against older players.
It also hurt that most of those players did not get to play their first season of varsity high-school baseball this past spring, with the campaign canceled because of the pandemic. Romano said some maybe were overmatched a bit when summer play began.
Once they made the adjustments, Post 139 improved quickly in all facets of the game, especially with the bats.
The manager explained those World Series players were used to winning at high level and facing and responding positively to pressure situations.
“They have confidence, have faced the pressure and know-how to win,” Ramono said.
Multiple players from the 2020 Washington-Liberty High School team contributed significantly for Post 139 this summer as well. They were Sam Dozier, Liam Holland, Sam Nichols, Hunter Spicer, Sean Werfel and Jakob Mandleur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.