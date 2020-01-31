At the busy Liberty District dual competition, the Langley Saxons went 1-1-1, defeating Yorktown, 43-28, tying South Lakes at 39 and losing to Washington-Liberty, 45-33, in high-school wrestling action Jan. 25
Alex Woltman at 132 pounds, Sebastian Moller-Rivera at 138, Christos Kalpaxis and Calab Womack at 220 all went 3-0 for Langley to remain undefeated this season in district action.
Andrew Leone at 145, Pierson White at 170 and Liam Noonan at 182 had multiple wins in the matches for Langley. Tristan Kaz at 126 and Leila Hussien at 106 had victories.
The McLean Highlanders also wrestled in the competition, losing to Yorktown, 36-33, in one of those matches.
Earlier in the week, Langley and McLean wrestled to a 36-36 tie in a neighborhood clash.
Winning individual weights for McLean were Brennen Sumida, Sooren Ghodsi, Nathan Fishman, Nathaniel Walker, Ethan Dehghan, Ryan McMahon, Ethan Scurlock. Winners for Langley were Kalpaxis, Moller-Rivera, Womack, Woltman, Jack Bush, Ryan Roncskevitz and Alex Moller-Rivera.
* In another neighborhood clash in recent action, the Madison Warhawks topped the Oakton Cougars, 41-33.
Winning matches for Madison were Michael Nardotti, Ruben Espanol, Ethan Duerre, Samule Sorrell, Luera Orion, Jacob Morgan, Nicholas Ceynowa and Havand Ahmed. Winners for Oakton were Isaac Hegg, Ali Ashaipi, Daniel Melara, Andreas Kamali, Ian Roudybush and Alberto Delgado-Romero.
* The Marshall Statesmen defeated the Bishop O’Connell Knights, 36-27, in non-district action last week.
