WRESTLING: With four individual champions, the Langley Saxons finished second in the Liberty District wrestling tournament.
Winning for Langley were Ryan Roncskevitz at 106 pounds, Alex Woltman (126), Christos Kalpaxis (195) and Calab Womack(220).
Second for the Saxons were Sebastian Moller Rivera (138), Pierson White (170) and Leam Noonan (182). Fourth was Jack Bush at heavyweight.
Champions for the McLean Highlanders were Ethan Scurlock (138) and Nathan Fishman (170).
Second for McLean was Brigham DeVore (195). Third were Ryan McMahon (132), Sooren Ghodsi (16), Lawrence Bullock (182) and William Bradley (220). Fourth were Mateo Felix (106) and Ethan Dehghan (113).
* In the National District Tournament, the Marshall Statesmen finished third and had two champions in Hossein Shadabi at 113 pounds and David Cross at 138.
Second for Marshall were Harris Qureshi (106), Owen Lebkisher (132), Brennan Palmer (145) and Nicolas Zuniga (heavyweight). Fourth for Marshall were Hussein Al-Shalah (160) and Adam Garcia (195).
* In the Concorde District Tournament, the Oakton Cougars were third with four individual champions and the Madison Warhawks fourth.
Winning for Oakton were Isaac Hegg at 120 pounds, Ali Ashaipi (126), Andres Kamal (170) and Ian Roudybush (220).
Second for Oakton were Daniel Melara (160) and Alberto Delgado (heavyweight).
Third for the Cougars were Amin Bakhtiyor (132) and Romin Bakhtiyor (138). Five Cougars were fourth - Aaron Ahmad (106), Maxwell Kelley (113), Vlad Condino (145), Sadeg Ashaipi (182) and Tony Trieu (195).
Madison had no champions in the meet. Finishing second were Ethan Duerre (132), Samuel Sorrell (138), Luera Orin (145) and Havand Ahmed (195). Third for the Warhawks were Jacob Morgan (152), John Kustra (170), Nicolas Ceynowa (182) and Joseph Johnstone (220). Fourth was Nathan Hevia (160).
TRACK & FIELD: In the National District high-school track and field meets, the Marshall Statesmen girls and boys teams each finished second.
Grace Bir and Haley Spoden led the Marshall girls by winning two races each. Bir won the 300 and 500 in 42.42 and 1:21.04, respectively. Spoden won the 1,600 (5:19.46) and 3,200 (11:44.24).
Noelle Lewis was first in the high jump (4-8) and the 4x400 (4:20.08) and 4x800 (9:52.55) relays each won.
Second were Elizabeth Epstein in the 1,000 and Sarah Pounder in the shot put, and Sydney Smith was third in the 1,000.
Leading the Marshall boys was double winner Sebastian Malave in the 1,000 (2:38.63) and 1,600 (4:36.58). Emmanuel Yeboach was first in the triple jump (41-61/4), Ian Thompson won the high jump (6-3) and the 4x800 relay was first (8:15).
Second were Wilson Tryon in the 300 and Arsalan Yaqubi in the shot, and Patrick Smith was third in the 500.
* In the Liberty District meets, Langley High School’s Hannah Richardson won the girls pole vault at 12 feet and McLean High’s Xavier Jemison won the boys 1,600 in 4:18.29.
Second for the Langley girls was Lilly Fowler in the 3,200, Caroline Keys in the pole vault and the 4x400 relay, third was Ana Sobonja in the high jump, and fourth was Keys in the high jump.
For the Langley boys, the 4x200 relay won in 1:34.16.
Second for the Langley boys was Cole Withers in the 500, Roan Toole in the 3,200 and Briton Boiardi in the high jump. Third were Andrew Walker in the triple jump and Evan Bellino in the 55 dash.
For the McLean boys, the 4x400 relay was second and Casey Prestidge was third in the 55 hurdles.
Thais Rolly was second in the 1,000 for the McLean girls and the 4x800 relay was second.
DISTRICT GYMNASTICS: The host Marshall Statesmen finished a close second in the recent girls National District meet with a 130.0 score. Wakefield won at 130.525.
For Marshall, Delanna Ortolano was fourth in the all-around (34.275) and Teresa Capuano-Rizzo fifth (33.675). Ortolano finished third on the uneven bars (8.6), balance beam (8.8) and vault (8.775). Capuano-Rizzo tied for third on the bars (8.6) and fourth on he floor (8.45). Marshall’s Haley Nguyen was sixth in the all-around (32.825) and second on the floor (8.65) .
n In the Liberty District girls championships, the Langley Saxons finished second (130.425) and the McLean Highlanders fifth (124.375).
For Langley, Anna Stout was fourth in the all-around (34.55) and Sofia Bacha was sixth (34.175).
McLean’s Tara Stewart was third in the all-around (35.0) with a highest finish of third on the balance beam (9.1).
SWIM AND DIVE: The Madeira Snails finished third in the recent girls Independent School League swimming and diving championships, held at Madeira.
In the meet, Madeira’s Molly Watts finished third in the individual medley and Alanna Korff was eighth in diving.
Madeira’s medley and 400 freestyle relays were third, and the 200 free relay fifth.
Potomac School’s Katie Gould finished fifth in the 200 and 500 free races, and Sofie Davis was third in the breaststroke.
Flint Hill’s Shelby Berger was fifth in diving.
METRO SWIMMING: Flint Hill School diver Oliver Mills finished second in the boys Washington Metro Prep School Swim & Dive League championships and his teammates Spencer Bloom and Ryan Griggs were fourth and eighth, respectively.
In the girls meet, Potomac School’s Katie Gould was second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 free. She swam on Potomac School’s fourth-place 200 free relay.
Next for local private-school teams are the Division I state championships in a couple of week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.