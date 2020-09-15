It was five years ago when Arlington resident Rob Fisher wrote his first book – a novel titled: “The Wichita Kid: A Caddies Story.”
The 321-page paperback was based on Fisher’s experience of being a rookie golf caddy at a country club while growing up in the Cleveland area.
The work was Fisher’s lone book on any subject, and he said it sold well. In fact, he says it’s still selling a number of copies each month.
At this point, Fisher has no plans to write a sequel or any other books, at least for now.
“It was fun to write, and because of the book, I have reconnected with some I knew from all of those years ago when I was a caddy,” Fisher said. “They want to relive and talk about the past.”
Find a review of the book at www.insidenova.com/sports/arlington.
