GAINESVILLE 41, ROBINSON 6: Wyatt Bach returned three turnovers for touchdowns Thursday as the visiting Cardinals improved to 4-0 with the non-district victory.

The safety returned a fumble 20 yards for his first score in the second quarter. In the third, he returned a fumble 19 yards for a score. And in the fourth, he recorded a 94-yard interception return for a touchdown.

In addition, Bach grabbed another interception during the game.

David Howe threw for three touchdowns and was 11 of 15 for 224 yards passing for Gainesville.

Aiden McClafferty caught six passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Trevor Moody added two receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown. Bach had two receptions for 26 yards and Jimmy Parrish one reception for nine yards.

Jayden Bell was Gainesville's leading rusher. He carried the ball 13 times for 50 yards.

HYLTON 21, UNITY REED 13: Sean Leach scored all three of the Bulldogs' touchdowns Thursday as they won their third straight.

Unity Reed (0-3) scored on its first play in the first half to take the initial lead 7-0. Leach followed up with an early second-quarter touchdown.

Noah Byers-Kingmade a key interception just prior to expiration of the first half giving the Bulldogs (3-1) a much needed boost going into halftime with Unity Reed leading 13-6.

Coming out of halftime, the Bulldogs' defense stepped up its game with two key defensive stands, forcing Unity Reed to turn the ball over on downs. Quarterback Jacob Benavides led his team with multiple long carries scrambling away from the Unity Reed defense.