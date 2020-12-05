As far as Grant Wilson is concerned, he’s all but healed and ready to begin full contact again and start his college football career.
Before that occurs, the former Yorktown High School standout quarterback needs to receive one final medical clearance, which he is optimistic will occur, then have the Patriot League agree to play some kind of abbreviated season in 2021.
Wilson is a 6-foot-3 freshman quarterback for the Division I Fordham University football team. Fordham’s 2020 season was pushed until January or February of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. If that season is played – with a decision expected soon – Wilson hopes to compete for playing time.
“I’m learning as much as I can and getting prepared to play if that happens,” Wilson said. “I love to play.”
The quarterback knows he also could be red-shirted, in part because of an off-the-field serious knee injury Wilson suffered following the 2019 high-school football season when he led Yorktown to the Liberty District championship, a berth in the 6D North Region Tournament title game and an 11-2 record. Wilson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He continues to rehab and work out until he receives that medical clearance, possibly in coming weeks.
Wilson had his first surgery in March, then a less-involved second to clear scar tissue two months ago.
“It was very frustrating and disappointing to get hurt like that and suffer a major injury,” Wilson said. “Your confidence is humbled. But I have learned so much from the crazy experience of the recovery process, I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”
Wilson said Fordham’s wide-open, run-pass-option quarterback-friendly spread offense fits his skills. He was a highly-productive runner and passer for Yorktown in his junior and senior seasons.
As a senior, Wilson passed for 2,632 yards and 24 touchdowns, while running for 315 yards and eight scores. As a junior, Wilson threw for 1,770 yards and 15 TDs.
He was chosen as the Sun Gazette’s Offensive Player of the Year each season. As a senior, Wilson was picked as the Liberty District’s Offensive Player of the Year, and made second team all-region on offense.
The knee injury was Wilson’s second physical issue he had to deal with in a short time. He suffered a right [throwing] shoulder separation early in the second half of the region final against Westfield and had to leave the game, pretty much ending any chance for a comeback Yorktown victory. That injury is now healed.
Yorktown led early in the game, 7-0, on a first-quarter Wilson touchdown pass. Wilson had driven the offense deep into Westfield territory, with the team trailing 21-7, when he was injured. Yorktown did not score again, losing 35-7.
Wilson passed for 114 yards and completed 12 passes in that game.
A week earlier in the region semifinals, Wilson helped engineer Yorktown’s road victory over the Madison Warhawks. He threw a touchdown pass and for 241 yards in the win.
Wilson also played lacrosse at Yorktown, but said he is exclusively only a football player going forward.
NOTE: If Wilson eventually ends up as Fordham’s starting quarterback at some point, that would make him the second player from Northern Virginia to earn that position in recent years. Lake Braddock Secondary School graduate Michael Nebrich was a highly-productive quarterback for Fordham in 2013 and 2014, passing for 7,979 yards and 57 touchdowns in those campaigns. He set some Fordham passing records, did the same at Lake Braddock, as well as owning some Virginia High School League throwing marks. “I don’t know a lot about Michael Nebrich but I will look him up now,” Wilson said.
