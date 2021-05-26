The Yorktown Patriots continued a dominant season the night of May 25, besting their Arlington rival and visiting Washington-Liberty Generals, 3-0, in girls high-school soccer action.
The Patriots improve their regular season record to 9-0, while the Generals fell to 0-6-1.
Even though Yorktown, the 2017 and 2019 state champion, is established as a power, in the first half Washington-Liberty seemed prepared for the challenge in the Liberty District match. The Generals played stingy defense, hardly letting any shots enter the goalie box. The first half ended in a scoreless tie.
“Rival games are always hard, because everyone gets super- competitive on both sides, and it’s more of an emotional battle than a technical battle,” Yorktown junior midfielder Shay Montgomery said.
Added Yorktown coach Hannah Davis: “We got sucked into playing W-L’s game. They kind of got into our heads. It’s a mental game.”
In the second half, the Patriots knew they needed to make some adjustments. Rather than wait to hear what their coach had to say, teammates stepped up and immediately started talking to each other.
“I had a list of like 14 things the team needed to work on at halftime,” Davis said. “But before I even got in the huddle, they were telling each other what they needed to do, and what they needed to improve to step it up and win the game.”
About 10 minutes into the second half, Yorktown’s offense finally started clicking. Montgomery inbounded a pass to midfielder Nora Green-Orset, who swiftly scored the first goal. After that, the Patriots methodically controlled the offensive side of the ball, scoring twice more with goals from sophomore forward Moria Flynn and junior forward Mia Lodwig.
“I think we just put our minds to it, again they were trying to come out a little stronger,” junior forward Zoe Foose said.
Yorktown concludes regular-season play with a district home match against the Langley Saxons on May 27. The Patriots defeated Langley, 5-1, in a previous match this season.
“Honestly, there’s so much talent on this team,” Davis said. “I think that so many younger players have stepped up this season. This team has made tremendous progress, and I think we’re going to go far.”
