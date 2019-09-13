Through the first two games of the 2019 high-school football season the Yorktown Patriots are perfect at 2-0 with as many shutouts and scoring 40 or more points in each contest.
Yorktown blanked the host Wakefield Warriors, 41-0, on Sept. 13 in an all-Arlington clash. Wakefield fell to 0-2.
The Patriots led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter 21-0 at halftime.
"I didn't think we played that well at all," Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. "We hit some big plays, but we had too many penalties. Wakefield had trouble moving the ball, so they gave it back to us a lot."
Yorktown had 16 penalties for 110 yards and Wakefield 14 for 87. The Warriors had just 93 total yards.
For Yorktown on offense, senior quarterback Grant Wilson led the way. He was 10 of 18 passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran 30 yards for a score. Wilson had 62 yards rushing.
His scoring passes covered three and 67 yards to Evan Rotker and 33 to Ta'jaun Perry-Elem. Rotker had the two catches, Ben Porter had two for 41 and Brendan Rindfus two for 27.
Charlie Rowe had a 10-yard scoring run and Edgar Garcia had a 18-yard TD run. Han Miller had 64-yards rushing for Yorktown. Jonah Garufi booted five extra points.
On defense for Yorktown, Sam Keenan had an interception and James Brady recovered two fumbles and Henry Sergent and Pius Atubire one each. Wakefield had five turnovers.
For Wakefield, Izaiah Lang had two catches for 16 yards and C.J. Robinson two for 11. Cason Poythress was 5 of 19 passing for 21 yards. Isaiah Mefford had 67 yards rushing for Wakefield.
Wakefield's Hayen Bako recovered a Yorktown fumble.
NOTES: Yorktown shut out Wilson, 40-0, in its first game . . . The last time Yorktown had consecutive shutouts was in games eight and nine of the 2012 season when the Patriots finished second in the Northern Region Division 5 playoffs . . . Wakefield last defeated Yorktown in 1995, with the Patriots now winning the last 24 meetings. Yorktown also shut out Wakefield last season.
* The Washington-Liberty Generals (1-1) put together an exciting late-game rally to edge the visiting Edison Eagles, 14-8, on Sept. 13 in non-district action.
The Generals scored the winning touchdown with seven seconds left on a pass from quarterback Justin Bolfek to Bryson Files in the home-opener for W-L, capping a 75-yard drive that began with 1:49 to play. Bolfek completed multiple passes on that drive to Files and one each to Ahmed Williams and Jack Leonard.
Edison took a 3-0 lead in the game, then Will Murphy scored a touchdown on a three-yard run with 16 seconds left in the first half as the Generals led, 7-3, at halftime. His TD capped another long drive during the two-minute drill, as Murphy rushed for some 80 yards.
Washington-Liberty put together a time-consuming third-quarter drive but did not score and still led 7-3. An Edison safety in the fourth period cut the lead to 7-5, then a field goal gave the Eagles an 8-7 lead with 1:49 left in the game.
Washington-Liberty's defense held Edison (1-1) without a touchdown, making a couple of strong stands to keep the Eagles out of the end zone. Edison missed one field goal. The Eagles scored 31 points in their first game this season.
Murphy and lineman Jackson Praed led the W-L defensive by making multiple tackles. Pedro Palacios kicked two extra points for W-L.
The win matches W-L's win total of last season when the Generals did win for the first time until week nine.
* The Bishop O'Connell Knights (0-2) have a bye and do not play this weekend. O'Connell hosts John Paul the Great at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
