The Yorktown Patriots (10-6) finished 2-1 in the 6D North Region boys basketball tournament. The high-school team was eliminated by the defending champion and host Centreville Wildcats, 65-58, in the Feb. 11 semifinals.
Yorktown rallied to take a 51-50 lead in the fourth quarter with 4 minutes to play, then Centreville quickly regained the lead for good.
The score was tied at 12 after one quarter, Centreville led 28-20 at halftime and was ahead after three periods.
Prior to the semifinal, Yorktown nipped visiting Chantilly, 80-78, in the first round as Mason Cunningham had 18 points (four three-pointers) to lead the scoring.
Brandon Warner (14 points) made two late free throws for Yorktown’s final two points. Chantilly missed desperation shots at the buzzer.
Zach Carrig scored 11 points for Yorktown and center John Sondheim nine. Yorktown survived Chantilly shooting 67 percent from behind the three-point arch.
“All the credit goes to Chantilly. They played out of their minds and shot so well,” Yorktown coach Joe Reed said. “We could have lost that game.”
In the second round, Yorktown downed the host Wakefield Warriors, 64-52, in an all-Arlington clash. Sondheim scored 17 and made two three-pointers, Warner scored nine, Cunningham and Carrig seven each and Chris Short made two three-pointers and had six.
Warner got Yorktown started early with three first-quarter layups.
“We were able to control things early and hit timely shots,” Reed said. “Sondheim was a beast down low.”
Lukai Hatcher and Bryson Horsford were Wakefield’s top scorers in the loss. Hatcher had 17 points, nine rebounds and a blocked shot.
“We had a good game plan, but we seemed to play on our heels a little too much, and that’s not us,” Wakefield coach Tony Bentley said. “Yorktown shared the basketball well, attacked all night and their big guy [Sondheim] played well.”
The win over Wakefield made Yorktown the unofficial Arlington County boys basketball champion for the 2020-21 season. The Patriots were 3-0 against county rivals, including two regular-season wins over Washington-Liberty.
“We’ll take that for one year,” Reed said. “We’ve had the same struggles as everyone else this season with the COVID situation. We can grind with the best of them. We kind of took a different route this season, losing our first two games. We weren’t very good early. Then we got more players practicing together. We’ve still had like only four practices with all of our players there.”
NOTES: Yorktown’s win over Wakefield ended a seven-game losing streak to the Warriors . . . Yorktown last reached the region semifinals during the 2009-10 season, losing to Langley, 46-39, and finished 2-1 in the tourney. Rich Avila was Yorktown’s head coach back then. Yorktown last played In a region final in the 1996-97 campaign, falling to Hayfield, 60-48, then going 0-1 in the state tournament. Allan Glascock coached Yorktown that season.
