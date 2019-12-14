The high-scoring, three-point shooting Yorktown Patriots improved to 5-0 with a blowout win over Justice (91-51) and 97-83 victory George Mason last week in boys high-school basketball action..
Yorktown was last 5-0 in the 1995-96 season when the Patriots started the season 7-0 before losing their first game, en route to a 19-7 campaign.
Against Justice, the Patriots made 14 three-pointers and 15 players scored. Brandon Warner had 16 points, six assists and five steals; John Sondheim had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds,; John Pius scored 11; Liam Andersen had nine points and four steals; Michael Dettling made three threes and scored nine; and Aidan Stroup, Chris Short and Jonathan deButts all made two three-pointers.
Yorktown made 18 three against George Mason in scoring a single-game, season-high 97 points. Stroup (17 points) made five threes, Steven Lincoln (16 points) hit four, Warner (19 points) made three and Jack Burris hit two. Sondheim scored 13 points and Yared Belay 11.
Through five games, Yorktown is averaging 92.4 points per game.
